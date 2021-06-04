Nationals play road games on two nights

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes traveled to a pair of league towns this week during games with Falls City and Auburn.
The Nationals played Junior Legion and Senior Legion doubleheaders with both teams. E-M/N and Falls City squared off on the diamond on Wednesday, and the Nationals went to Auburn for a pair of matchups Thursday night.
Falls City 1, E-M/N Juniors 0
Falls City broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with the game’s only run. Dalton Helmick posted a RBI in the frame to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Falls City held Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scoreless in the seventh inning to win.
Cade Hosier produced a pair of hits for E-M/N, Riley Wilson had one hit and Jaxson Spellman walked once. Levi Offner kept the Nationals in the game with his work on the pitching mound. He scattered six hits and had one strikeout in six innings of work.
Jaxyn Strass headlined Falls City’s night with a complete game. He struck out 11 Nationals during the evening.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
Falls City 000 001 x – 1 6 2
E-M/N Seniors 3, Falls City 2
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka made its first inning of work pay off in the Senior Legion game. The Nationals scored twice in the opening frame and remained ahead the rest of the way.
Falls City cut the deficit in half in the second inning but watched E-M/N go up 3-1 in the top of the sixth. The Tigers scored once in the bottom of the sixth, but the Nationals prevented any further damage in the seventh.
Lane Fox limited Falls City to five hits during his complete game. He struck out ten Tigers and threw first-pitch strikes to 19 batters.
Noah Willey drove in a pair of runs for E-M/N and Austin Boucher had one hit and one walk. Cameron Spiegel chipped in a pair of walks for the team.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 200 001 0 – 3 6 1
Falls City 010 001 0 – 2 5 2
E-M/N Juniors 11, Auburn 10
The Nationals held off a late rally by Auburn to claim the victory. E-M/N went ahead 9-0 before the Bulldogs began to find their scoring groove. The team came within 11-10 in the bottom of the fifth before the Nationals shut the door.
Hosier helped E-M/N’s offense with two hits and three RBI. Spellman posted two hits and one walk, Lucas Anderson tallied two hits and Tucker Oehlerking drove in two runs. Offner added a pair of walks for the Nationals.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 171 11 – 11 13 2
Auburn 001 45 – 10 7 1
Auburn 4, E-M/N Seniors 2
Auburn won the Senior Legion game in walk-off fashion. The Bulldogs snapped a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Willey led Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka’s offense with two hits and one RBI. Ty Fox had one hit and one RBI and Jakob Boucher drew two walks.
Kobe Gansemer threw the first seven innings for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. He finished the game with ten strikeouts.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 001 100 000 – 2 6 2
Auburn 000 002 002 – 4 7 1