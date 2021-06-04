Nationals play road games on two nights

E-M/N Seniors 3, Falls City 2

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka made its first inning of work pay off in the Senior Legion game. The Nationals scored twice in the opening frame and remained ahead the rest of the way.

Falls City cut the deficit in half in the second inning but watched E-M/N go up 3-1 in the top of the sixth. The Tigers scored once in the bottom of the sixth, but the Nationals prevented any further damage in the seventh.

Lane Fox limited Falls City to five hits during his complete game. He struck out ten Tigers and threw first-pitch strikes to 19 batters.

Noah Willey drove in a pair of runs for E-M/N and Austin Boucher had one hit and one walk. Cameron Spiegel chipped in a pair of walks for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 200 001 0 – 3 6 1

Falls City 010 001 0 – 2 5 2

E-M/N Juniors 11, Auburn 10