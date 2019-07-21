SPRINGFIELD – The Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors began their district baseball schedule this weekend with a pair of games at Buffalo Park in Springfield.
E-M/N faced Lincoln Lutheran and Waverly in the Area B2 Senior Legion Tournament. The Nationals fell to Lincoln Lutheran in the opening round and defeated Waverly in the elimination bracket.
Lincoln Lutheran 10, E-M/N 2
Third-seeded Lincoln Lutheran got off to a fast start in Friday afternoon’s first-round game. The team erased a 2-0 deficit with six runs in the opening inning. The Warriors ended action early after they scored twice in both the fourth and fifth frames.
Owen Snipes drove in both of E-M/N’s runs in the top of the first inning. Christian Edwards and Tyler Wendt each had a pair of hits for Lincoln Lutheran.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 200 00 – 2 3 2
Lincoln Lutheran 600 22 – 10 7 1
E-M/N 8, Waverly 6
Carter Bornemeier helped sixth-seeded E-M/N rally past seventh-seeded Waverly on Saturday afternoon. Bornemeier collected a home run and triple for the Nationals and drove in five runs. Jakob Boucher added a pair of RBI and Lane Fox drew two walks for the team.
Adam Broadstone helped Waverly take a 6-2 lead in the third inning with a two-RBI hit. The Vikings remained ahead until the Nationals started their comeback. The team scored twice in the fifth and moved on top with four runs in the sixth.
Kobe Gansemer collected the pitching victory with three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of work. Fox registered the save in the seventh inning.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will play fourth-seeded Wahoo in the elimination bracket at 2 p.m. Monday. Sunday’s scheduled games in the tournament were rained out.
Waverly 006 000 0 – 6 11 5
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 200 024 x – 8 5 3