Nationals race past Tecumseh in district game

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka players created a winning work of art Friday afternoon by using all of the scoring colors in their painting set.

The third-seeded Nationals took down fourth-seeded Tecumseh 11-3 in the first round of the Area C3 Junior Legion Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored four runs on Malcolm’s diamond in the third inning and increased the pressure after that. The team took advantage of six hits and five Tecumseh errors to produce a successful picture on the scoreboard.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka fell behind 1-0 in the first inning and saw the deficit climb to 3-0 in the third. Wes Swanson came home on an infield error and Terry Trew knocked a two-out RBI single to left field for Tecumseh.

The Nationals switched spots on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. Jayden Widler reached base on a one-out single and Will Bauder later drove him home from second base with a RBI single to left field.

Sam Clements then came to the plate with two outs and teammates Riley Wilson and Austin Gonderinger on base. Clements worked the count to 3-2 before knocking a three-run blast over the right-field fence. He beamed as he rounded the bases on his home run.

E-M/N expanded the gap to 6-3 in the next inning. Ty Walker reached on an infield error and moved to third base on a walk to Keegan Meisinger and fielder’s choice by Kylar Spellman. Nolan Duzik then won a lengthy battle at the plate with a RBI grounder to second base. Spellman added the team’s second run of the inning by scoring on an infield error.

Bauder led off the fifth inning with a single to right field. Gonderinger later came home in his courtesy runner role on Walker’s RBI infield grounder.

The Nationals ended the game due to mercy rule in the sixth inning. Duzik, Widler and Wilson began the frame with three consecutive walks, and Duzik and Wilson each scored when a grounder went off the shortstop’s glove. Wilson came home after Tecumseh threw to first base after a dropped third strike, and Clements scored the final run on Walker’s RBI single to shallow center.

Clements reached base for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka on one home run, one walk and one error. He drove in three runs and scored twice for the team. Duzik had one walk, one sacrifice bunt, one run and one RBI, and Walker reached base on one single, one error and one fielder’s choice. He had two RBI and one run.

Logan Lutt reached base for the Nationals on one single and one error, and Spellman scored once after reaching base on one error and one fielder’s choice. Keegan Meisinger drew one walk, Bauder tallied two singles and one RBI and Wilson scored twice after reaching on one walk and one fielder’s choice.

Widler helped E-M/N by scoring twice after reaching on one single, one walk and one error. Gonderinger rounded the bases twice for the Nationals in the game.

Bauder kept Tecumseh from getting comfortable at the plate in his six innings of work. He struck out four batters and allowed just three hits in his 79-pitch performance.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will face second-seeded Syracuse today at 4:30 p.m. at Malcolm.

Tecumseh 102 000 – 3 3 5

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 004 214 – 11 6 1