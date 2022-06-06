Nationals reach title game of tournament

VALLEY – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes reached the championship game of a local tournament this week with their effort on the diamond.

E-M/N finished second in the George P. Johnson Memorial Tournament at Chris Frank Memorial Field in Valley. The Nationals played Ashland and Tecumseh in pool-play action on Friday and Saturday. The team advanced out of its pool and faced Fort Calhoun in the title game on Sunday.

Ashland 4, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 3

Ashland edged Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka in the tournament opener on Friday night. The Bluejays snapped a 3-3 tie with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Will Bauder and Sam Clements each had two hits, one walk and one run batted in for E-M/N. Bauder worked six innings and struck out three batters.

Ashland starting pitcher Derek Tonjes struck out 12 batters in six innings. Jacob Juedes chipped in a pair of hits for the Bluejays.

E-M/N 200 010 0 – 3 7 2

Ashland 200 001 1 – 4 4 2

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 8, Tecumseh 3

The Nationals rebounded on Saturday with a five-run victory over Tecumseh. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka went ahead 2-1 in the second inning and continued to pile on runs. The team stretched the gap to 7-1 in the fourth and remained ahead when action stopped in the sixth inning.

Bauder enjoyed a big day for the Nationals at the plate. He collected four hits and two RBI against Tecumseh. Riley Wilson generated three hits and Clements knocked in a pair of runs.

Clements worked 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven batters. He threw first-pitch strikes to 16 hitters during the game.

Ashland, Tecumseh and E-M/N all finished 1-1 in pool-play action. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka advanced to the championship game based on tiebreaker criteria.

Tecumseh 010 002 – 3 3 4

E-M/N 112 31x – 8 13 1

Fort Calhoun 17, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 4

Fort Calhoun claimed the tournament championship on Sunday with a steady stream of offense. The team produced 11 hits and gained extra opportunities with walks and fielding errors.

The Nationals scored three times in the bottom of the second to move within 4-3. Fort Calhoun widened the distance with six runs in the third and a seven-run outburst in the fourth.

Sam Genoways led Fort Calhoun’s offense with four hits and four RBI. Alex Christensen and Chase Premer each added two hits and combined for five RBI. Oscar Zierott collected a pair of walks for the Nationals.

Fort Calhoun 316 70 – 17 11 1

E-M/N 031 00 – 4 5 8

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.