Nationals register pair of victories

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes defended their home diamond Wednesday night with energetic outings at the plate.
The Nationals stopped Waterloo/Valley in a pair of matchups at Nehawka Ball Diamond. E-M/N won the Junior Legion game in walk-off fashion and flew past Waterloo/Valley in the Senior Legion contest.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 5, Waterloo/Valley 4
Players in the E-M/N dugout wore wide smiles after winning in extra innings. Tucker Oehlerking drove in the game-clinching run in the bottom of the eighth for the Nationals. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka improved to 2-3 on the season.
E-M/N knotted the scoreboard at 2-2 in the third inning and went ahead 4-3 in the sixth. Waterloo/Valley kept the game going with a solo run in the seventh, but the Nationals ended action in the eighth.
Ty Fox helped E-M/N’s offense with three hits and two runs batted in. Jayden Widler collected three hits and Oehlerking finished with two RBI.
Cade Hosier and Fox combined on the pitching victory. Fox worked five innings and registered two strikeouts, and Hosier fanned eight Waterloo/Valley batters in three innings. They limited the visitors to five hits.
Waterloo/Valley 002 010 10 – 4 5 2
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 002 002 01 – 5 11 2
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 9, Waterloo/Valley 0
E-M/N dominated Waterloo/Valley with hot hitting. The team scored eight times in the third inning and tacked on a solo run in the fourth. The Nationals (6-1) collected seven hits and took advantage of three Waterloo/Valley errors.
Cameron Spiegel guided Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka with two hits and two RBI. Jakob Boucher had one hit and one RBI, Noah Willey delivered a pair of RBI and Kobe Gansemer drew two walks.
Spiegel pitched 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. Lane Fox relieved him in the fifth inning and collected two strikeouts.
Waterloo/Valley 000 00 – 0 2 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 008 1x – 9 7 0
