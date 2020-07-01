Nationals secure SENBC title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes earned the chance to smile with a trophy Sunday after a title-winning run in the league tournament.

The Nationals defeated Auburn 5-4 to win the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka went ahead 5-0 and used a defensive webgem to short-circuit Auburn’s late comeback attempt.

E-M/N head coach Dave Lutz said he was happy with the team’s championship performance. The ninth-seeded Nationals defeated eighth-seeded Lincoln Christian 9-1 in the opening round before securing three straight nailbiters. E-M/N defeated Springfield 6-5 and Plattsmouth 4-3 before taking down Auburn in the title game.

“All the coaches are so proud of this team and their effort throughout the conference tourney,” Lutz said. “They did a blind draw for seeding and we got drawn last for the number nine seed, so we had to play an extra game. We were a little worried about it because it was so early in the season and having to go a little deeper in our pitching because of the extra game, but the effort and determination by our pitchers and the way the guys competed was just incredible.