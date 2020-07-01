Nationals secure SENBC title

SPRINGFIELD – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes earned the chance to smile with a trophy Sunday after a title-winning run in the league tournament.
The Nationals defeated Auburn 5-4 to win the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka went ahead 5-0 and used a defensive webgem to short-circuit Auburn’s late comeback attempt.
E-M/N head coach Dave Lutz said he was happy with the team’s championship performance. The ninth-seeded Nationals defeated eighth-seeded Lincoln Christian 9-1 in the opening round before securing three straight nailbiters. E-M/N defeated Springfield 6-5 and Plattsmouth 4-3 before taking down Auburn in the title game.
“All the coaches are so proud of this team and their effort throughout the conference tourney,” Lutz said. “They did a blind draw for seeding and we got drawn last for the number nine seed, so we had to play an extra game. We were a little worried about it because it was so early in the season and having to go a little deeper in our pitching because of the extra game, but the effort and determination by our pitchers and the way the guys competed was just incredible.
“To win three games by just one run was a testament to the guys’ effort and focus in practice to prepare for the details, both big and small. This was one of the best efforts and best defensive games we have seen in our time at E-M/N, and we have had some pretty good teams at E-M/N over the past years. So to say the least, we are beyond proud of these guys and just proud to be coaching these young men.”
E-M/N pitcher Jakob Boucher helped the Nationals with a complete game on the mound. He gave up five hits and threw 21 first-pitch strikes against the Bulldogs. He held Auburn scoreless for the first five innings.
“Jakob pitched great and just trusted his defense,” Lutz said. “He simply came out and challenged hitters. He threw fastballs early to get ahead in the count and to get early swings. I believe he only threw ten pitches through two innings and I don’t think he threw an off-speed pitch until the third or fourth inning.”
Boucher’s teammates backed him up with plenty of sterling plays in the field. Owen Snipes and Lane Fox both made diving catches in the outfield, Kobe Gansemer made a diving stop at first base to save a run and catcher Austin Boucher threw out a runner trying to steal.
“His defense played great behind him,” Lutz said. “It was a great effort by Jakob and the defense was phenomenal.”
Auburn attempted to rally from a 5-0 deficit late in the game. The team cut the gap to 5-2 in the sixth inning and then had two runners in the seventh. Auburn’s cleanup hitter drove a two-out shot to the gap in right-center to create a 5-4 ballgame.
It looked like the runner would be safe with a triple, but E-M/N ended the evening with a defensive masterpiece. Snipes chased the baseball down near the fence and threw it to cutoff man Tommy Eggert in short right-center. Eggert turned and lasered a dime to Cameron Spiegel at third base. Spiegel applied the tag in time for the third and final out of the game.
Boucher helped the Nationals on offense with two hits, one walk and two RBI. Eggert and Spiegel each collected two hits and Gansemer drove in one run.
E-M/N claimed the program’s first SENBC Tournament title in the Senior Legion division in a decade. The Nationals finished second in the Senior Legion tournament in 2011. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka won the SENBC Tournament crown in the Junior Legion division in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019 and finished second in 2018.
E-M/N 401 000 0 – 5 11 3
Auburn 000 002 2 – 4 5 2
