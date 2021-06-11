Nationals showcase steady scoring attack on diamond

Hosier, Widler, Lockman and Logan Lutt posted hits in the game. Lutt had one run and three RBI, Wilson collected two runs and two RBI and Lockman scored once and drove in two runs. Widler touched home plate three times and Hosier and Bauder each had one run and one RBI.

Spellman and Kerns each scored twice and drove in one run. Tucker Oehlerking chipped in one RBI for the Nationals.

Kerns gave E-M/N five innings on the mound. He struck out four batters and surrendered just one walk during the evening.

Tecumseh 102 00 – 3 7 1

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 013 9x – 13 4 3

Tecumseh 13, E-M/N Seniors 8

Eli Waring and Samuel Buss played key roles for Tecumseh in the Senior Legion matchup. Waring led the team with one single, one double, one home run and five RBI. Buss chipped in two singles, one double, two runs and one RBI.

The teams were knotted up at 8-8 before Tecumseh went ahead in the fifth inning. The visitors collected 16 hits during the evening and finished with five doubles, one triple and one home run.