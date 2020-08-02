Nationals soak Syracuse with waterfall of runs

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka created a cascade of plate-crossing chances Saturday afternoon during a big victory over Syracuse.
The Nationals dominated the Rockets 15-2 in the Senior Legion matchup. The game was part of a four-team baseball showcase that began Friday night and continued through Sunday afternoon. Tecumseh and Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg also played games during the weekend at Syracuse Sports Complex.
E-M/N fell behind 1-0 in the second inning but soon wiped out that deficit against Syracuse. The Nationals scored four times in the third inning and copied the feat in the next frame. The team then built the gap to 9-2 in the top of the fifth.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka erased any thoughts of a Syracuse comeback in the seventh inning. The Nationals sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six runs. Owen Snipes, Jakob Boucher, Kobe Gansemer, Tucker Oehlerking, Noah Willey and Lane Fox all came home during the inning.
Tommy Eggert gave the Nationals a boost on offense with three hits. Carter Bornemeier and Austin Boucher each had two hits and Gansemer, Snipes and Oehlerking drove in two runs apiece. Gansemer walked twice and Jakob Boucher and Bornemeier each walked once.
Fox tossed a complete game for E-M/N on the mound. He struck out five Rockets and scattered seven hits. He limited Syracuse to solo runs in the second and third innings. Fox threw first-pitch strikes to 18 batters during his seven innings of work.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 004 410 6 – 15 13 1
Syracuse 011 000 0 – 2 5 6
