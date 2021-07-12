Nationals split first two district games

The game remained 2-1 until the Panthers manufactured a run in the fifth. Dedrick Dowding collected a leadoff single and moved ahead on a single by Dillon. He then scored when Zach Fitzpatrick knocked a RBI hit to left field.

The Nationals responded right away with a solo run in their half of the fifth. Jayden Widler drew a two-out walk and used his quickness to steal both second and third. Bauder brought him home with a RBI single to center.

The Nationals gained momentum when they escaped Bennet/Palmyra’s bases-loaded jam in the sixth, but B/P doused that with a defensive play soon after. The Panthers threw out a runner attempting to score at home plate to remain ahead 3-2.

Bennet/Palmyra increased the gap to 4-2 when Dillon came home on Hatcher’s RBI groundout to second. The insurance run proved to be critical to the outcome after E-M/N cut the gap to 4-3 in the seventh.

Cade Hosier started E-M/N’s comeback attempt with a leadoff walk, and he moved to third on a steal and groundout. Bauder then delivered a RBI groundout that also moved Lucas Anderson to third base with two outs. The Panthers preserved the victory with the final out of the game.