Nationals split first two district games

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes opened postseason action this week with a pair of district baseball games.
The Nationals traveled to Syracuse Sports Complex for the Area C3 Junior Legion Tournament. Top-seeded E-M/N opened the tournament Sunday night with a game against fourth-seeded Bennet/Palmyra. The Nationals then took on sixth-seeded Adams in the elimination bracket on Monday afternoon.
Bennet/Palmyra 4, E-M/N 3
Bennet/Palmyra made the most of several scoring opportunities against the Nationals. The Panthers touched home plate twice on one hit and three errors in the first inning, and they added solo runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Bennet/Palmyra jumped ahead after leadoff hitter Hunter Pope reached base on an outfield error. He swiped second base and moved to third on a single by Jacson Dillon. He then scored on a high pickoff throw to third base.
Dillon moved to second base on the error and scampered ahead 90 feet on a wild pitch. He came home on Alex Hatcher’s RBI groundout to first.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka struck back in the bottom of the second. Will Bauder drilled a leadoff single to center and Levi Offner and Nate Lockman drew consecutive walks. Bauder came home when Tucker Oehlerking was struck by a pitch.
The game remained 2-1 until the Panthers manufactured a run in the fifth. Dedrick Dowding collected a leadoff single and moved ahead on a single by Dillon. He then scored when Zach Fitzpatrick knocked a RBI hit to left field.
The Nationals responded right away with a solo run in their half of the fifth. Jayden Widler drew a two-out walk and used his quickness to steal both second and third. Bauder brought him home with a RBI single to center.
The Nationals gained momentum when they escaped Bennet/Palmyra’s bases-loaded jam in the sixth, but B/P doused that with a defensive play soon after. The Panthers threw out a runner attempting to score at home plate to remain ahead 3-2.
Bennet/Palmyra increased the gap to 4-2 when Dillon came home on Hatcher’s RBI groundout to second. The insurance run proved to be critical to the outcome after E-M/N cut the gap to 4-3 in the seventh.
Cade Hosier started E-M/N’s comeback attempt with a leadoff walk, and he moved to third on a steal and groundout. Bauder then delivered a RBI groundout that also moved Lucas Anderson to third base with two outs. The Panthers preserved the victory with the final out of the game.
Bauder guided E-M/N’s offense with two singles, two RBI and one run. Widler posted one walk, one hit-by-pitch and one run, and Riley Wilson generated one single and one walk.
Offner tallied one walk and one sacrifice bunt, Hosier had one walk and one run and Oehlerking collected one hit-by-pitch and one RBI. Anderson and Lockman each walked once.
Joe Kerns tossed all seven innings for the Nationals. He scattered ten hits and posted four strikeouts.
B/P 200 010 1 – 4 10 0
E-M/N 010 010 1 – 3 3 6
E-M/N 9, Adams 1
The Nationals rebounded with a victory over Adams in the elimination bracket. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored twice in the third inning and doubled the gap in the next stanza. The team ended action in the sixth inning with five runs.
Offner paced E-M/N’s scoring attack with three hits and one walk. Anderson drove in three runs, Bauder had two RBI and Hosier delivered a pair of hits. Jaxson Spellman added one RBI in the victory.
Widler, Lockman, Offner and Logan Lutt pitched for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. They limited Adams to three hits and had eight combined strikeouts.
E-M/N will play Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against either Bennet/Palmyra or Tecumseh. Those teams will battle in the winner’s bracket tonight at 7 p.m.
The tournament championship will be determined Wednesday night. Action is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. If the team in the elimination bracket wins that game, a second championship game in the double-elimination tournament would begin at approximately 8 p.m.
E-M/N 002 205 – 9 11 4
Adams 000 001 – 1 6 3