Nationals square off with Malcolm

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes enjoyed their trip to Malcolm Tuesday night by sinking the Clippers in two ballgames.
E-M/N swept a Junior/Senior Legion doubleheader on Malcolm’s home diamond. The teams outscored the Clippers 17-4 in the two contests.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 12, Malcolm 4
E-M/N ran away from the Clippers with several big innings in the Junior Legion game. The Nationals built a 6-0 lead in the second inning and tacked on six runs in the fourth frame.
Ty Fox helped the Nationals with two hits, one walk and three runs batted in. Joe Kerns produced two hits and one walk, Evan Svanda collected two hits and Cade Hosier drove in three runs. Lucas Michel drew three walks for the team.
Fox tossed four innings and struck out five Clippers. He delivered first-pitch strikes to 12 batters.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 150 60 – 12 11 1
Malcolm 020 02 – 4 4 4
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 5, Malcolm 0
Jakob Boucher and Lane Fox played key roles for E-M/N with their work on the mound. They combined on a shutout and gave up just five hits. Boucher worked 5 1/3 innings and struck out six Clippers, and Fox registered one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.
E-M/N posted solo runs in the third and sixth innings and collected three insurance runs in the seventh. Carter Bornemeier led the team’s offense with three hits and two RBI, and Noah Willey drove in two runs for the Nationals. Owen Snipes tallied two hits and Jakob Boucher had one RBI. Fox, Tommy Eggert and Austin Boucher all had one walk.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 001 001 3 – 5 10 1
Malcolm 000 000 0 – 0 5 1
