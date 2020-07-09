You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nationals square off with Malcolm
View Comments

Nationals square off with Malcolm

{{featured_button_text}}
Elmwood-Murdock Nehawka baseball

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes enjoyed their trip to Malcolm Tuesday night by sinking the Clippers in two ballgames.

E-M/N swept a Junior/Senior Legion doubleheader on Malcolm’s home diamond. The teams outscored the Clippers 17-4 in the two contests.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 12, Malcolm 4

E-M/N ran away from the Clippers with several big innings in the Junior Legion game. The Nationals built a 6-0 lead in the second inning and tacked on six runs in the fourth frame.

Ty Fox helped the Nationals with two hits, one walk and three runs batted in. Joe Kerns produced two hits and one walk, Evan Svanda collected two hits and Cade Hosier drove in three runs. Lucas Michel drew three walks for the team.

Fox tossed four innings and struck out five Clippers. He delivered first-pitch strikes to 12 batters.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka     150 60 – 12 11 1

Malcolm                                        020 02 –  4  4  4

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 5, Malcolm 0

Jakob Boucher and Lane Fox played key roles for E-M/N with their work on the mound. They combined on a shutout and gave up just five hits. Boucher worked 5 1/3 innings and struck out six Clippers, and Fox registered one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.

E-M/N posted solo runs in the third and sixth innings and collected three insurance runs in the seventh. Carter Bornemeier led the team’s offense with three hits and two RBI, and Noah Willey drove in two runs for the Nationals. Owen Snipes tallied two hits and Jakob Boucher had one RBI. Fox, Tommy Eggert and Austin Boucher all had one walk.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka     001 001 3 – 5 10 1

Malcolm                                        000 000 0 – 0  5 1

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nationals secure SENBC title
Sports

Nationals secure SENBC title

SPRINGFIELD – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes earned the chance to smile with a trophy Sunday after a title-winning run in the league tournament.

+4
Lions leap past Yutan
Sports

Lions leap past Yutan

  • Updated

LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water got an early start to the Fourth of July weekend on Thursday night with a late explosion of runs.

+9
Weeping Water wins games
Sports

Weeping Water wins games

  • Updated

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes used their confidence at the plate to collect a pair of convincing victories on the softball diamond Mo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News