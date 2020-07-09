Nationals square off with Malcolm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes enjoyed their trip to Malcolm Tuesday night by sinking the Clippers in two ballgames.

E-M/N swept a Junior/Senior Legion doubleheader on Malcolm’s home diamond. The teams outscored the Clippers 17-4 in the two contests.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 12, Malcolm 4

E-M/N ran away from the Clippers with several big innings in the Junior Legion game. The Nationals built a 6-0 lead in the second inning and tacked on six runs in the fourth frame.

Ty Fox helped the Nationals with two hits, one walk and three runs batted in. Joe Kerns produced two hits and one walk, Evan Svanda collected two hits and Cade Hosier drove in three runs. Lucas Michel drew three walks for the team.

Fox tossed four innings and struck out five Clippers. He delivered first-pitch strikes to 12 batters.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 150 60 – 12 11 1

Malcolm 020 02 – 4 4 4

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 5, Malcolm 0