NEHAWKA – The Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors gave fans on their home field plenty to cheer about Tuesday night.
The Nationals defeated Plattsmouth 12-0 in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The teams played their Northern Division semifinal matchup at Nehawka Ball Diamond.
Fourth-seeded E-M/N raced ahead of fifth-seeded Plattsmouth in the third inning. The team snapped a scoreless tie with seven runs in the frame. The Nationals increased the distance on the scoreboard with five runs in the fourth inning.
Tucker Oehlerking drove in three runs for E-M/N and Cameron Spiegel and Austin Boucher each had two RBI. Lane Fox tallied two hits and Austin Boucher, Ty Fox and Kobe Gansemer drew two walks apiece.
Spiegel tossed three innings for E-M/N and Jakob Boucher worked two innings. They combined for ten strikeouts. William Robert and Sam Campin collected Plattsmouth’s two hits.
The Nationals will host sixth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water tonight at 8 p.m. in the Northern Division championship game. The winner will advance to the SENBC title game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Second-seeded Syracuse will play seventh-seeded Tecumseh in the Southern Division championship game tonight. If Tecumseh wins, Saturday’s conference title game will be held in Tecumseh. If Syracuse wins, the league championship game will be held in Falls City.
Plattsmouth will take on top-seeded Springfield today at 5:30 p.m. at Nehawka in the consolation bracket. The winner will advance to the fifth-place game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Falls City. The seventh-place game will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tecumseh.
Plattsmouth 000 00 – 0 2 2
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 007 5x – 12 5 0