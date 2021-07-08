Nationals stop Clippers in pair of baseball games

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes rounded the bases in a winning manner Wednesday night with two victories at Malcolm.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 13, Malcolm 5

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka seized control of the Junior Legion game in the first three innings. The team scored nine times in the opening frame and made it 10-0 in the second inning. The Nationals increased the gap to 13-0 in the top of the third.

Will Bauder helped E-M/N with three hits and two RBI. Tucker Oehlerking drove in four runs for the team, and Lucas Anderson generated two hits and one walk. Riley Wilson tallied two hits and one RBI and Jaxson Spellman and Jayden Widler each walked twice.

Cade Hosier and Wilson each pitched in the game. Wilson worked three innings and Hosier tossed two innings for the Nationals. They limited Malcolm to three hits during the five-inning matchup.

E-M/N 913 00 – 13 13 1

Malcolm 005 00 – 5 3 3

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 7, Malcolm 1