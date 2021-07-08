Nationals stop Clippers in pair of baseball games

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes rounded the bases in a winning manner Wednesday night with two victories at Malcolm.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 13, Malcolm 5
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka seized control of the Junior Legion game in the first three innings. The team scored nine times in the opening frame and made it 10-0 in the second inning. The Nationals increased the gap to 13-0 in the top of the third.
Will Bauder helped E-M/N with three hits and two RBI. Tucker Oehlerking drove in four runs for the team, and Lucas Anderson generated two hits and one walk. Riley Wilson tallied two hits and one RBI and Jaxson Spellman and Jayden Widler each walked twice.
Cade Hosier and Wilson each pitched in the game. Wilson worked three innings and Hosier tossed two innings for the Nationals. They limited Malcolm to three hits during the five-inning matchup.
E-M/N 913 00 – 13 13 1
Malcolm 005 00 – 5 3 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 7, Malcolm 1
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka used a steady approach at the plate to defeat Malcolm in the Senior Legion game. The Nationals posted solo runs in each of the first two innings and led 4-1 after the third frame. The team added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings to seal the victory.
That run support was more than enough for starting pitcher Kobe Gansemer. He struck out ten Clippers and allowed four hits in his complete game. He fired first-pitch strikes to 19 batters.
Austin Boucher guided the Nationals at the plate with three hits and one RBI. Noah Willey delivered two hits and two RBI, Cameron Spiegel drove in two runs and Tyler Fox drew a pair of walks. Widler and Gansemer each added one walk for the Nationals.
E-M/N 112 021 0 – 7 7 1
Malcolm 001 000 0 – 1 4 1