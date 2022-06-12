 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nationals stop Syracuse in Junior Legion matchup

  • Updated
  • 0

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka players celebrated in their dugout Friday night after clinching a victory over Syracuse on the final pitch of the game.

The Nationals collected a strikeout with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Syracuse 9-8. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka won a Junior Legion game that featured back-and-forth action. The teams combined for 17 hits during the evening at Syracuse Sports Complex.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka rallied from a 4-3 deficit with a three-run outburst in the top of the fourth. Jayden Widler led off the inning with a double and moved to third after Syracuse made an error on Riley Wilson’s grounder. Will Bauder drove in Widler with a RBI grounder and Logan Lutt brought in Wilson with a RBI sacrifice fly. Sam Clements later walked and scored on Keegan Meisinger’s RBI single.

Syracuse deadlocked the game at 6-6 in the bottom half of the frame, but the Nationals struck back in their turn to bat in the fifth. Widler drilled a single to center and moved to third on a steal and wild pitch. The Rockets intentionally walked Bauder and Clements drew a walk to load the bases. Lutt ripped a two-RBI single down the right-field line on the first pitch he saw, and Clements made it 9-6 after a Syracuse error.

The Rockets scored once in the sixth and moved within 9-8 after a single and RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh. The team loaded the bases with two outs to set up a chance to either tie or win it. Widler moved to the mound and struck out the lone batter he faced to end the game.

Clements helped E-M/N’s offense with four walks and Bauder and Lutt each drove in three runs. Widler finished with three hits, Wilson posted two hits and Meisinger added a RBI hit.

E-M/N         003 330 0 – 9 9 1

Syracuse    004 201 1 – 8 8 5

