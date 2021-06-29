Nationals stop Tecumseh in ten innings

Tecumseh sent the game to extra innings in the bottom of the seventh. Waring drilled a triple to right field and came home on a RBI groundout from Zac Hawley.

The teams remained tied at 3-3 until the top of the tenth. Fox jumpstarted the rally with a one-out infield single, and Willey reached base on an infield throwing error. He then moved into scoring position by stealing second base.

Tecumseh registered the second out before Widler came through for the Nationals. He smashed a two-RBI double to left field for a 5-3 lead.

The Chieftains nearly tied the game in the bottom of the tenth. Buss led off with a single and Chase Hardesty later reached base on a fielder’s choice. E-M/N relief pitcher Jakob Boucher caused a flyout to second base to end action.

Fox and Michel fueled E-M/N’s offense. Fox collected one double, two singles, one walk, two runs and one RBI, and Michel had one run, two singles and one hit-by-pitch.

Widler ended the game with one double, one sacrifice fly and three RBI. Willey reached base on a walk, error and fielder’s choice and scored twice, and Austin Boucher, Jakob Boucher and Oehlerking all posted one single.