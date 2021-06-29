Nationals stop Tecumseh in ten innings

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka electrified the team’s fan base Sunday afternoon with an extra-inning victory in the league tournament.
The Nationals stopped Tecumseh 5-3 in ten innings in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. Jayden Widler drove in the game-winning runs in the top of the tenth to help E-M/N leave the dugout happy. The teams played their Senior Legion game at Syracuse Sports Complex.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka broke a scoreless tie with a solo run in the third inning. Lucas Michel was struck by a pitch and sprinted to third base on Tucker Oehlerking’s infield single. Lane Fox then drove in Michel with a double to right field.
The score remained the same until Tecumseh pocketed a pair of runs in the fifth. Ryan Bohling led off the frame with a single to shallow left and Treyton Holthus connected on a two-out RBI triple to right. Eli Waring gave the Chieftains a 2-1 lead with a RBI double to center.
E-M/N responded with a two-run rally in the sixth. Fox and Noah Willey reached base on consecutive at-bats, and Fox came home when Jakob Boucher knocked a single to left field. Widler then plated Willey with a RBI sacrifice fly to center.
The Nationals gained additional momentum when they escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth. Jason Kettelhake and Sam Buss reached base on singles and Sam Boldt put down a perfectly-placed bunt along the third-base line. E-M/N starting pitcher Kobe Gansemer erased the threat with three straight strikeouts.
Tecumseh sent the game to extra innings in the bottom of the seventh. Waring drilled a triple to right field and came home on a RBI groundout from Zac Hawley.
The teams remained tied at 3-3 until the top of the tenth. Fox jumpstarted the rally with a one-out infield single, and Willey reached base on an infield throwing error. He then moved into scoring position by stealing second base.
Tecumseh registered the second out before Widler came through for the Nationals. He smashed a two-RBI double to left field for a 5-3 lead.
The Chieftains nearly tied the game in the bottom of the tenth. Buss led off with a single and Chase Hardesty later reached base on a fielder’s choice. E-M/N relief pitcher Jakob Boucher caused a flyout to second base to end action.
Fox and Michel fueled E-M/N’s offense. Fox collected one double, two singles, one walk, two runs and one RBI, and Michel had one run, two singles and one hit-by-pitch.
Widler ended the game with one double, one sacrifice fly and three RBI. Willey reached base on a walk, error and fielder’s choice and scored twice, and Austin Boucher, Jakob Boucher and Oehlerking all posted one single.
Gansemer pitched six innings and struck out ten batters. Boucher entered the game in the seventh and worked the final four innings. He struck out five batters and allowed three hits in his relief role.