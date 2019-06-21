PLATTSMOUTH – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Plattsmouth competed on the diamond Wednesday night in Junior and Senior Legion baseball games.
The Cass County doubleheader took place at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka used several scoring outbursts to win both games.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 18, Plattsmouth 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka stormed away from Plattsmouth with a large amount of early offense. The Nationals put 11 runs on the scoreboard in their first chance at the plate. The team batted around in the opening inning and generated several run-scoring hits.
E-M/N increased its 11-1 lead in the fourth inning. The Nationals tacked on seven runs to secure the double-digit victory.
Noah Willey produced three hits and three runs batted in for E-M/N. Austin Boucher collected three hits, Owen Snipes tallied three hits and two RBI and Jakob Boucher walked three times. Jared Drake walked twice and had two RBI, Jaxson Spellman posted two hits and Tucker Oehlerking drove in two runs.
Willey and Kobe Gansemer kept Plattsmouth’s offense in check during the game. Gansemer struck out five Blue Devils in three innings and Willey had five strikeouts in two innings.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 11 0 0 7 0 – 18 15 1
Plattsmouth 1 0 0 0 2 – 3 4 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 8, Plattsmouth 4
The Nationals and Blue Devils traded runs through six innings of the close contest. Both teams scored once in the first inning and the game was deadlocked at 2-2 after three frames. E-M/N produced two runs in the fourth and Plattsmouth countered with two runs in the fifth.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka created the winning difference in the seventh. The team crossed the plate four times to make it 8-4. The Nationals then kept Plattsmouth from responding with runs in the bottom part of the inning.
Austin Boucher helped the Nationals with three hits and two RBI. Brady Blair and Carter Bornemeier each had two hits and Lane Fox drove in two runs for the team.
Sam Campin helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two RBI. Aaronn Aho added two walks for the Blue Devils.
Jacob Davis collected four strikeouts in six innings of work for Plattsmouth. Jakob Boucher registered nine strikeouts in five innings for E-M/N. Lane Fox struck out a pair of Blue Devils in his two innings of relief.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 110 200 4 – 8 11 0
Plattsmouth 101 020 0 – 4 6 1