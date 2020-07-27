Nationals sweep home doubleheader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes touched home plate more than two dozen times Sunday afternoon during a pair of home victories.

The Nationals swept North Bend/Morse Bluff in a Junior/Senior Legion doubleheader. E-M/N scored 27 combined runs in the two games at Nehawka Ball Diamond.

E-M/N Juniors 15, NB/MB 3

The Nationals spent a large amount of the Junior Legion game in the batter’s box. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored six times in the first inning and opened up a 15-1 lead in the next frame.

Jaxson Spellman and Jayden Widler guided the Nationals with huge afternoons at the plate. Spellman generated three hits and six runs batted in and Widler collected three hits and three RBI. Joe Kerns chipped in two RBI and Tucker Oehlerking drew a pair of walks.

Nate Lockman and Widler each pitched two innings. Lockman struck out three batters and Widler registered a pair of strikes.

NB/MB 010 2 – 3 5 2

E-M/N 690 x – 15 11 1

E-M/N Seniors 12, NB/MB 1