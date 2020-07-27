Nationals sweep home doubleheader

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes touched home plate more than two dozen times Sunday afternoon during a pair of home victories.
The Nationals swept North Bend/Morse Bluff in a Junior/Senior Legion doubleheader. E-M/N scored 27 combined runs in the two games at Nehawka Ball Diamond.
E-M/N Juniors 15, NB/MB 3
The Nationals spent a large amount of the Junior Legion game in the batter’s box. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored six times in the first inning and opened up a 15-1 lead in the next frame.
Jaxson Spellman and Jayden Widler guided the Nationals with huge afternoons at the plate. Spellman generated three hits and six runs batted in and Widler collected three hits and three RBI. Joe Kerns chipped in two RBI and Tucker Oehlerking drew a pair of walks.
Nate Lockman and Widler each pitched two innings. Lockman struck out three batters and Widler registered a pair of strikes.
NB/MB 010 2 – 3 5 2
E-M/N 690 x – 15 11 1
E-M/N Seniors 12, NB/MB 1
E-M/N took control of the Senior Legion matchup in the third inning. The Nationals reeled off eight runs in the frame. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka ended action in the fourth inning by scoring three additional runs.
Noah Willey drove in three runs for E-M/N and Owen Snipes generated a pair of RBI. Austin Boucher posted two hits and one walk and Tommy Eggert collected a pair of hits in the contest.
Cameron Spiegel and Lane Fox shared pitching duties for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Fox collected four strikeouts in three innings of work and Spiegel tossed two innings.
NB/MB 000 10 – 1 2 1
E-M/N 108 3x – 12 10 0
