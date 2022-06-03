Nationals take down Bulldogs on diamond

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka used timely hitting, solid pitching and several sparkling defensive plays to secure a home victory Thursday night.

The Nationals took down Auburn 4-2 in a Senior Legion contest. Both sides played at a fast pace in a game that took just over 90 minutes to complete. The outcome remained in doubt until E-M/N escaped a bases-loaded situation in the final inning.

The Nationals began the game with a solo run in the first inning. Riley Wilson reached second base on a single and outfield error. He moved to third base on Jax Spellman’s single to center and came home on an infield error.

Auburn worked out of a bases-loaded jam with two strikeouts in the second inning, but the Nationals capitalized on another bases-loaded situation in the third. Will Bauder reached base on an infield error, Sam Clements was struck by a pitch and Joe Kerns walked in consecutive plate appearances. That set the stage for a RBI single to left from Levi Offner and a two-run single to center by Cade Hosier.

The Bulldogs kept the 4-0 deficit intact in the fourth inning after stranding three E-M/N runners with a strikeout and flyout. Auburn began to cut into the gap in the sixth. Kael Clark drilled a one-out double to left and raced home on a two-out single by Braden Gerdes.

Auburn moved within 4-2 in the seventh after Rylan Boellstorff reached on a single and later scored on an infield error. The Bulldogs then loaded the bases with two outs.

E-M/N second baseman Nate Lockman saved the day after Auburn knocked a fast grounder toward right field. Lockman raced to his left, scooped up the baseball with his glove, flipped it in the air, caught it with his right hand and fired a strike to Clements at first base for the final out.

Spellman helped E-M/N’s offense by reaching base on two singles and one error. Hosier produced two singles and two RBI and Offner drove in one run for the team. He reached twice on singles and once on an error.

Kerns drew a pair of walks and scored once, Clements scored once after a hit-by-pitch and Bauder reached twice on errors and once on a hit-by-pitch. He also scored once for the Nationals. Wilson delivered two singles and one run and Jayden Widler chipped in one single.

Ty Fox tossed a complete game for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. He scattered six hits and struck out four Bulldogs.

The team’s defense came through for Fox in several key spots. Wilson made a diving catch in center field to end the fourth inning, and Clements scooped up a skipping throw to register an out in the sixth inning. Kerns made a running grab in left field to register the second out of the seventh inning, and Lockman then ended the game with his play at second base.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will resume the season next week. The team will host Malcolm in Nehawka at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, before traveling to Tecumseh at 8 p.m. the following night. The Nationals will travel to Syracuse for an 8 p.m. matchup on Friday, June 10.

Auburn 000 001 1 – 2 6 5

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 103 000 x – 4 9 2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.