Nationals take home Junior Legion title

VALLEY – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes produced a crowning achievement this weekend by ending their baseball tournament in first place.
The Nationals won the Valley Junior Legion Tournament with three straight victories. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka advanced to the championship game by winning back-to-back matchups on Saturday. The team collected the title with a large amount of offense on Sunday afternoon.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 9, Ashland 7
The Nationals started Saturday morning’s game in the driver’s seat. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored twice in the first inning and increased the gap to 5-0 in the next frame. The team tacked on a solo run in the fifth to make it 6-0.
Ashland responded with six unanswered runs against E-M/N. The team made it 6-5 in the sixth and knotted things up in the seventh.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka regained the lead with a three-run outburst in the top of the eighth. Ashland scored once in its half of the inning but was unable to keep the game going.
Will Bauder highlighted E-M/N’s scoring attack with three hits and six runs batted in. Jayden Widler posted three hits and two RBI and Riley Wilson delivered a pair of walks.
Joe Kerns worked seven innings for the Nationals. He struck out four batters during the day.
E-M/N 230 010 03 – 9 10 2
Ashland 000 023 11 – 7 13 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 9, Tecumseh 1
Tecumseh was unable to knock the Nationals off their scoring perch in the day’s second game. E-M/N jumped ahead 2-1 in the first inning and went up 6-1 in the third. The team tacked on three runs in the fourth inning to create a mercy-rule situation.
Kerns guided Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka with three RBI. Nate Lockman and Tucker Oehlerking each drove in two runs for the team.
Lockman tossed all five innings for the Nationals. He scattered six hits and tallied four strikeouts.
Tecumseh 100 00 – 1 6 1
E-M/N 204 3x – 9 6 1
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 19, Arlington 13
Both teams displayed hot bats in Sunday afternoon’s title game. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka used its offense to capture the victory in comeback fashion.
Arlington roared out to a 10-2 lead after three innings before the Nationals began to take control. E-M/N produced five runs in the fourth and went ahead 13-11 in the top of the sixth. The Eagles made it 13-13 in the sixth and both teams went scoreless in the seventh and eighth.
E-M/N jumped all over Arlington’s bullpen with six runs in the ninth inning. The team preserved the 19-13 lead with strong defense in the final frame.
Lucas Anderson led Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka with four hits and four RBI. Bauder generated three hits and three RBI for the Nationals, and Widler displayed patience at the plate with five walks. Jaxson Spellman drew four walks and Lockman collected three walks.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka improved its season mark to 8-5.
E-M/N 101 515 006 – 19 13 3
Arlington 226 012 000 – 13 13 1