Nationals take home Junior Legion title

VALLEY – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes produced a crowning achievement this weekend by ending their baseball tournament in first place.

The Nationals won the Valley Junior Legion Tournament with three straight victories. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka advanced to the championship game by winning back-to-back matchups on Saturday. The team collected the title with a large amount of offense on Sunday afternoon.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 9, Ashland 7

The Nationals started Saturday morning’s game in the driver’s seat. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored twice in the first inning and increased the gap to 5-0 in the next frame. The team tacked on a solo run in the fifth to make it 6-0.

Ashland responded with six unanswered runs against E-M/N. The team made it 6-5 in the sixth and knotted things up in the seventh.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka regained the lead with a three-run outburst in the top of the eighth. Ashland scored once in its half of the inning but was unable to keep the game going.

Will Bauder highlighted E-M/N’s scoring attack with three hits and six runs batted in. Jayden Widler posted three hits and two RBI and Riley Wilson delivered a pair of walks.