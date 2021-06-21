Nationals take part in Dakota Seniors Classic

RENNER, S.D. – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes faced opponents from three states this weekend during a trip to a Sioux Falls tournament.
The Nationals competed in the Dakota Seniors Classic Friday through Sunday. The tournament featured 40 Senior Legion baseball teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Missouri.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka was placed in a five-team pool based at Renner Ballpark in Renner, S.D. The Sioux Falls suburb is located just north of the city off Interstate 29. The group included E-M/N, Renner, Ralston, Watertown (S.D.) and St. Peter (Minn.).
E-M/N 11, St. Peter 3
The Nationals opened the tournament Friday night with a victory over St. Peter. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka generated eight runs in the third inning and maintained the lead from there.
Jaxson Spellman and Owen Snipes each collected two hits and two runs batted in for the Nationals. Austin Boucher drove in three runs, Lane Fox posted two hits and Cameron Spiegel drew three walks. Jakob Boucher added a pair of walks for the team.
Kobe Gansemer dominated St. Peter’s lineup during his complete game. He struck out 15 batters and scattered five hits in seven innings of work.
E-M/N 008 100 2 – 11 9 1
St. Peter 200 001 0 – 3 5 4
Renner 12, E-M/N 0
Renner athletes defended their home park with a powerful offense on Saturday morning. The squad jumped ahead 8-0 after two innings and ended the game via mercy rule in the fourth.
Renner won the pool-play portion of the tournament with a 4-0 mark. The Royals outscored their opponents 35-9 during the initial four games.
E-M/N 000 0 – 0 4 3
Renner 350 4 – 12 10 0
Watertown 5, E-M/N 3
E-M/N and Watertown played a close game Saturday afternoon. The Nationals went ahead 1-0 in the first inning and increased the gap to 3-0 in the fourth. Watertown then struck back with three runs in the fifth inning.
Watertown completed the comeback with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. The team held the Nationals scoreless in the bottom half of the frame to win.
Jakob Boucher guided Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka with two hits and two RBI. He also struck out five batters in 4 2/3 innings on the mound. Fox pitched 2 1/3 innings and had one strikeout.
Dawson Schmidt, Zach Hirsch and Kade Russell gave Watertown a winning edge. Schmidt drove in four runs and Hirsch collected three hits for the team. Russell worked a complete game and struck out eight batters.
Watertown 000 030 2 – 5 8 2
E-M/N 100 200 0 – 3 5 1
Ralston 13, E-M/N 5
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka wrapped up the tournament Sunday against Ralston. The Rams scored four times in the opening inning and increased the lead to 8-2 in the third. Ralston padded the gap with a four-run outburst in the next frame.
Fox led E-M/N’s offense with a pair of hits and Austin Boucher drew two walks.
Tucker Brantley guided Ralston with three RBI. Blake Peabody chipped in two hits and two RBI for the Rams.
E-M/N 011 030 – 5 5 5
Ralston 413 401 – 13 8 5