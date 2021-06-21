Nationals take part in Dakota Seniors Classic

St. Peter 200 001 0 – 3 5 4

Renner 12, E-M/N 0

Renner athletes defended their home park with a powerful offense on Saturday morning. The squad jumped ahead 8-0 after two innings and ended the game via mercy rule in the fourth.

Renner won the pool-play portion of the tournament with a 4-0 mark. The Royals outscored their opponents 35-9 during the initial four games.

E-M/N 000 0 – 0 4 3

Renner 350 4 – 12 10 0

Watertown 5, E-M/N 3

E-M/N and Watertown played a close game Saturday afternoon. The Nationals went ahead 1-0 in the first inning and increased the gap to 3-0 in the fourth. Watertown then struck back with three runs in the fifth inning.

Watertown completed the comeback with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. The team held the Nationals scoreless in the bottom half of the frame to win.