GARNETT, Kan. – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes visited eastern Kansas this weekend for a series of games against Junior Legion opponents.
The Nationals played four baseball games in the Garnett Invite on Saturday and Sunday. Garnett is a town of approximately 3,400 located southwest of the Kansas City metro area. E-M/N played El Dorado, Kan., twice in the tournament and took on Alma, Kan., and Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley once.
E-M/N 12, El Dorado 2
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka flew past El Dorado in the opening game of the tournament Saturday afternoon. The Nationals tallied three runs in the first inning and continued to press the scoring accelerator after that. E-M/N crossed the plate four times in both the third and fourth innings and tacked on a solo run in the fifth.
Owen Snipes, Tucker Oehlerking and Kobe Gansemer all produced two hits for E-M/N. Gansemer and Cameron Spiegel each drove in three runs and Oehlerking had two RBI. Jakob Boucher and Lane Fox each drew two walks and Noah Willey added one walk.
E-M/N starting pitcher Blaine Roberts limited El Dorado to two hits in five innings. He struck out three batters and tossed 14 first-pitch strikes.
El Dorado 000 02 – 2 2 0
E-M/N 304 41 – 12 9 3
Alma 9, E-M/N 4
Alma seized control of Saturday night’s contest in the opening two innings. The team generated a pair of runs in the first inning and increased the lead to 5-0 in the second. Jackson Frank led Alma’s offense with two hits and four RBI.
Willey and Snipes each had one hit and one RBI for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Fox and Spiegel each drew two walks and Boucher and Jaxson Spellman each posted one walk.
E-M/N 001 21 – 4 4 3
Alma 231 12 – 9 9 3
E-M/N 5, El Dorado 0
E-M/N and El Dorado squared off in a rematch Sunday morning. Spiegel helped the Nationals win the game with a three-hitter on the mound. He tossed all six innings and struck out nine batters.
Spiegel drove in two runs for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Fox and Austin Boucher each had one RBI. Snipes generated a pair of hits for the Nationals.
El Dorado 000 000 – 0 3 4
E-M/N 202 001 – 5 5 0
P-W-G 6, E-M/N 5
Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley won a roller-coaster game Sunday afternoon in the bottom of the seventh. Kade Caspersen broke a 5-5 tie with the game-winning hit for the Blue Ducks.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka erased a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the top of the third. P-W-G countered with two runs in the third inning and tied the game in the fifth. The score remained the same until the final at-bat.
Gansemer generated two hits and four RBI for the Nationals. Snipes produced two hits and one RBI and Willey, Spiegel and Ty Fox all drew one walk.
Gansemer threw five innings on the mound and struck out nine batters. P-W-G pitchers Karsen Reimers and Ty Nekoliczak combined for eight strikeouts.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will continue its season this week with four games. The Nationals will host Malcolm at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will play at Ashland at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The team will then journey to Nebraska City on Thursday and Adams on Saturday. The Nebraska City game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the Adams matchup will begin at 1 p.m.
E-M/N 004 010 0 – 5 7 6
P-W-G 102 020 1 – 6 5 2