Nationals visit Springfield for baseball matchups

The Trojans went ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the third and increased the gap to 5-3 in the fourth. The team kept the Nationals away from home plate in the final three frames to win.

Cameron Spiegel headlined E-M/N’s offense with three hits. Owen Snipes generated two hits and two RBI, Ty Fox posted one hit and Jakob Boucher collected one RBI.

Boucher and Lane Fox each pitched three innings for E-M/N. Fox struck out five batters in his time on the mound.

The E-M/N Seniors are scheduled to travel to Sioux Falls this weekend for the Dakota Seniors Classic. The Nationals will play their games at Renner Ballpark in the Sioux Falls suburb of Renner. The town is located just north of Sioux Falls off Interstate 29.

E-M/N will face St. Peter (Minn.) at 6:30 p.m. Friday and will play Renner at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The team will square off with Watertown (S.D.) at 1 p.m. Saturday and will take on Ralston at 1 p.m. Sunday.

E-M/N 003 000 0 – 3 8 4

Springfield 031 100 x – 5 4 2

