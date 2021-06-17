Nationals visit Springfield for baseball matchups

SPRINGFIELD – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka baseball players met Springfield on Tuesday night for matchups at Buffalo Park.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 6, Springfield 6
The Junior Legion game between the two programs ended in a tie after seven innings. The teams elected not to go to extra innings due to the Senior Legion game that was scheduled to take place afterwards.
The Nationals nearly pulled off a late rally in the seventh inning. E-M/N changed a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead in the frame. Springfield scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to end the game in a draw.
Jaxson Spellman, Will Bauder and Nate Lockman all posted two hits for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Lockman, Bauder, Riley Wilson, Joe Kerns and Logan Lutt each drove in one run.
E-M/N 000 030 3 – 6 8 3
Springfield 010 012 2 – 6 11 2
Springfield 5, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 3
Solo runs for Springfield proved to be the difference in the Senior Legion game. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka battled back after Springfield scored three times in the second inning. E-M/N deadlocked things at 3-3 in the top of the third.
The Trojans went ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the third and increased the gap to 5-3 in the fourth. The team kept the Nationals away from home plate in the final three frames to win.
Cameron Spiegel headlined E-M/N’s offense with three hits. Owen Snipes generated two hits and two RBI, Ty Fox posted one hit and Jakob Boucher collected one RBI.
Boucher and Lane Fox each pitched three innings for E-M/N. Fox struck out five batters in his time on the mound.
The E-M/N Seniors are scheduled to travel to Sioux Falls this weekend for the Dakota Seniors Classic. The Nationals will play their games at Renner Ballpark in the Sioux Falls suburb of Renner. The town is located just north of Sioux Falls off Interstate 29.
E-M/N will face St. Peter (Minn.) at 6:30 p.m. Friday and will play Renner at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The team will square off with Watertown (S.D.) at 1 p.m. Saturday and will take on Ralston at 1 p.m. Sunday.
E-M/N 003 000 0 – 3 8 4
Springfield 031 100 x – 5 4 2