Nationals win both games of doubleheader

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes created smiles on the baseball diamond Thursday night by sweeping a home doubleheader.
The Nationals defeated North Bend/Morse Bluff in a pair of games at Nehawka Ballpark. Junior Legion players won in the final at-bat of their matchup and the E-M/N Seniors dominated their game.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 6, North Bend/Morse Bluff 5
North Bend/Morse Bluff jumped on top of the Nationals in the opening part of the ballgame. The team scored a solo run in the first inning and tacked on three more runs in the next stanza.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka tied things at 4-4 in the third inning, but NB/MB reclaimed a 5-4 lead with a single run in the sixth. That set the stage for Cade Hosier to produce a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh.
Hosier finished the game with three hits and Jaxson Spellman drove in a pair of runs. Joe Kerns and Will Bauder pitched for the Nationals. Kerns had four strikeouts in five innings and Bauder tossed two innings in the game.
North Bend/Morse Bluff 130 001 0 – 5 7 5
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 004 000 2 – 6 11 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 10, North Bend/Morse Bluff 0
Tyler Fox kept North Bend/Morse Bluff from getting any offense going in the Senior Legion game. He limited the visitors to one hit and struck out five batters during the evening. He threw first-pitch strikes 15 times.
E-M/N seized control by crossing the plate five times in the opening inning. The Nationals made it 6-0 in the third inning and created a ten-run margin in the next frame.
Kobe Gansemer pocketed two hits and one walk and Jayden Widler had one hit and one run batted in. Austin Boucher generated two RBI and Cameron Spiegel drove in one run. E-M/N created many other scoring chances due to seven NB/MB errors.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka improved its Senior Legion mark to 12-10. The E-M/N Juniors changed their season total to 16-5-1.
North Bend/Morse Bluff 000 00 – 0 1 7
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 501 4x – 10 5 1