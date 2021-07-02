Nationals win both games of doubleheader

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes created smiles on the baseball diamond Thursday night by sweeping a home doubleheader.

The Nationals defeated North Bend/Morse Bluff in a pair of games at Nehawka Ballpark. Junior Legion players won in the final at-bat of their matchup and the E-M/N Seniors dominated their game.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 6, North Bend/Morse Bluff 5

North Bend/Morse Bluff jumped on top of the Nationals in the opening part of the ballgame. The team scored a solo run in the first inning and tacked on three more runs in the next stanza.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka tied things at 4-4 in the third inning, but NB/MB reclaimed a 5-4 lead with a single run in the sixth. That set the stage for Cade Hosier to produce a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh.

Hosier finished the game with three hits and Jaxson Spellman drove in a pair of runs. Joe Kerns and Will Bauder pitched for the Nationals. Kerns had four strikeouts in five innings and Bauder tossed two innings in the game.

North Bend/Morse Bluff 130 001 0 – 5 7 5