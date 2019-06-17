NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka baseball players enjoyed winning feelings twice Sunday afternoon against a Lincoln opponent.
The Nationals defeated Lincoln High Reserves in a pair of Junior Legion games at Nehawka Ball Diamond. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka (11-8) produced a large amount of offense during the afternoon. The team outscored Lincoln High Reserves 30-4 in the doubleheader.
E-M/N 10, Lincoln High Reserves 0
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka captured a shutout victory in the day’s first game. The team posted two runs in each of the first two innings and made it 5-0 in the third. E-M/N doubled the gap with a five-run outburst in the fourth.
That run support was more than enough for E-M/N pitchers Kobe Gansemer and Cameron Spiegel. Gansemer struck out six batters in three innings and Spiegel had three strikeouts in two innings of work. They limited Lincoln High Reserves to one hit during the game.
Owen Snipes led the Nationals with three hits and four runs batted in. Noah Willey produced one hit and two RBI and Jakob Boucher drove in a pair of runs. Spiegel added a pair of walks at the plate.
Lincoln High Reserves 000 00 – 0 1 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 221 5x – 10 7 2
E-M/N 20, Lincoln High Reserves 4
Putting the baseball in play gave Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka an advantage in game two. The Nationals scored multiple runs off 12 errors by Lincoln High Reserves. E-M/N also had 11 hits in the contest.
Lincoln High Reserves gained early confidence after touching the plate twice in the top of the first. E-M/N erased those feelings soon after that. The team went ahead 5-2 in the second and padded the gap to 13-2 in the next inning. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka created the final margin with seven runs in the fourth.
Cade Hosier drove in four runs for the Nationals. Snipes produced two hits and four RBI, Nate Lockman generated three RBI and Lucas Michel tallied two hits. Blaine Roberts helped the team with two walks.
Roberts tossed all five innings for the Nationals on the mound. He struck out seven batters and scattered five hits.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka has won four of its last five ballgames. The team is currently fourth in Junior Legion standings of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference. The SENBC Tournament will take place June 25-29. League officials will likely release tournament brackets for both Junior and Senior Legion divisions later this week.
Lincoln High Reserves 200 02 – 4 5 12
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 058 7x – 20 11 1