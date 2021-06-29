Nationals win league tournament title

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka kept a winning tradition intact Sunday afternoon with championship smiles in the conference tournament.
The Nationals earned first place in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Junior Legion Tournament with a 4-3 victory over Syracuse. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored four times in the first inning and withstood several late rally attempts by the Rockets. E-M/N secured the SENBC Junior Legion Tournament title for the second time in three years.
“It feels good,” E-M/N coach Caleb Scattergood said. “We’ve talked about carrying on the tradition, and these guys did that today for sure. They battled out there and did a really nice job. This was a great team win.”
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka produced the program’s fifth Junior Legion league tournament championship. The Nationals won the SENBC title in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019 before claiming the top spot in 2021. E-M/N has the most Junior Legion championships of any SENBC program.
Scattergood said the Nationals knew they would have to play good defense in order to slow down Syracuse. The Rockets were the defending league tournament champions and had rolled past their previous two opponents. Syracuse defeated Falls City 8-2 in the first round and knocked off Auburn 9-0 in the Southern Division title game.
“Our hitting has been pretty steady all year, but our pitching has gotten stronger and our defense has gotten a lot better,” Scattergood said. “The guys have done a great job getting better on defense, and it showed today. We had a couple of big plays that made a difference.”
Syracuse cut a 4-0 deficit to 4-3 in the top of the third inning, but E-M/N countered with a solo run in the bottom half. Jayden Widler drew a one-out walk and sprinted to third base on a single to right field by Joe Kerns. Levi Offner then delivered a RBI hit to center field for a 5-3 lead.
Syracuse tried to take the lead in the top of the fourth. The Rockets scored once early in the inning and had runners at second and third with two outs. Tucker Oehlerking caught a deep fly ball in center field to end the threat.
The Nationals used a double play to erase a Syracuse scoring opportunity in the sixth inning. The Rockets then had a chance to tie the game in the seventh. Owen Wander smashed a one-out double to left field and moved to third on a groundout. E-M/N stranded him at third base with a flyout.
Kerns led Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka’s offense with three hits. He also played a key role for the Nationals on the mound. He entered the game as a relief pitcher in the fifth inning and allowed just one hit and two walks. He registered a pair of strikeouts against Syracuse.
E-M/N (14-5-1) won four games in this year’s tournament. The team defeated Louisville/Weeping Water and Lincoln Christian in the Northern Division on the tournament’s first day. The Nationals then stopped Plattsmouth 6-1 on Saturday night to reach the championship game.
Syracuse 003 100 0 – 4 6 1
E-M/N 401 000 x – 5 9 3
E-M/N 6, Plattsmouth 1
Offner helped the Nationals win the Northern Division title on Saturday with his pitching performance. He limited Plattsmouth to two hits in his complete game. Offner struck out three batters and allowed just one run during the evening.
Nate Lockman produced one hit and two RBI for the Nationals, and Cade Hosier had one hit, one walk and one RBI. Jaxson Spellman posted one hit and one walk and Widler drove in one run.
E-M/N 010 320 0 – 6 5 0
Plattsmouth 000 010 0 – 1 2 2