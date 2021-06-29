Nationals win league tournament title

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka kept a winning tradition intact Sunday afternoon with championship smiles in the conference tournament.

The Nationals earned first place in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Junior Legion Tournament with a 4-3 victory over Syracuse. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored four times in the first inning and withstood several late rally attempts by the Rockets. E-M/N secured the SENBC Junior Legion Tournament title for the second time in three years.

“It feels good,” E-M/N coach Caleb Scattergood said. “We’ve talked about carrying on the tradition, and these guys did that today for sure. They battled out there and did a really nice job. This was a great team win.”

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka produced the program’s fifth Junior Legion league tournament championship. The Nationals won the SENBC title in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019 before claiming the top spot in 2021. E-M/N has the most Junior Legion championships of any SENBC program.

Scattergood said the Nationals knew they would have to play good defense in order to slow down Syracuse. The Rockets were the defending league tournament champions and had rolled past their previous two opponents. Syracuse defeated Falls City 8-2 in the first round and knocked off Auburn 9-0 in the Southern Division title game.