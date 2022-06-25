Nationals win pair of games in league baseball tournament

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka ended its league baseball tournament appearance on a winning note this week with two victories.

The Nationals played in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Junior Legion Tournament on Thursday and Saturday. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka defeated Louisville/Weeping Water in the consolation round on Thursday night. The team then edged Tecumseh in a dramatic fifth-place game on Saturday.

#5 E-M/N 12, #7 L/WW 4

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka batters found the winning formula against seventh-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water in the final two innings Thursday night at Plattsmouth.

The fifth-seeded Nationals erased a 4-3 deficit with nine runs in the last two frames. The team collected three runs in the fourth inning and tacked on six runs in the fifth.

Riley Wilson helped Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka with two hits and two runs batted in. Sam Clements drove in a pair of runs and Will Bauder and Oscar Zierott each produced two hits. Logan Lutt tallied two walks and two RBI.

Bauder was the winning pitcher for E-M/N. He struck out five Lions in five innings of work. He delivered first-pitch strikes to 15 batters.

Sayler Rhodes tossed the first four innings for Louisville/Weeping Water. He struck out three batters and threw first-pitch strikes to 13 hitters.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka advanced to the tournament’s fifth-place game. Louisville/Weeping Water ended its tournament run because there were not enough teams to have seventh-place or ninth-place games this year.

L/WW 202 00 – 4 3 3

E-M/N 201 36 – 12 12 1

#5 E-M/N 2, #6 Tecumseh 1

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka traveled to Louisville on Saturday for a matchup with sixth-seeded Tecumseh.

Clements and Tecumseh’s Zac Hawley battled in a true pitcher’s duel at Ash Grove Ball Complex. Clements poured in a complete game and allowed just one hit with 11 strikeouts. Hawley surrendered just two hits and struck out 14 Nationals in six innings on the mound.

Tecumseh broke through on the scoreboard in the third inning with a solo run. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka generated the winning rally in the fifth. Jayden Widler drove in a pair of runs to give the Nationals the lead.

Tecumseh came to the plate in the sixth and seventh innings looking to either tie or go ahead in the game, but Clements stopped all of their opportunities. Widler and Ty Walker had Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka’s two hits.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will resume the season Wednesday, June 29, with a 5:30 p.m. game at Malcolm. The team will have the Fourth of July weekend off before hosting Valparaiso at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.

Tecumseh 001 000 0 – 1 1 0

E-M/N 000 020 x – 2 2 0

