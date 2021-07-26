 Skip to main content
Nationals wrap up Senior Legion season
Nationals wrap up Senior Legion season

Elmwood-Murdock Nehawka American Legion baseball

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes finished their Senior Legion baseball season this week during district action.

The Nationals played three games in the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament at Malcolm Ballfield. Fourth-seeded E-M/N played fifth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water once in the first round and a second time in the elimination bracket. The squad also competed against top-seeded Malcolm in the second round.

E-M/N 9, L/WW 1

The Nationals took down Louisville/Weeping Water in the opening round on Friday. All nine members of the starting lineup reached base at least once in the game, and Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored in every inning against the Lions.

L/WW    010 000 – 1  6 3

E-M/N    123 111 – 9 10 1

Malcolm 9, E-M/N 1

The Clippers relied on a major burst of offense in the third inning to stop the Nationals on Saturday night. Malcolm snapped a 1-1 tie with eight runs in the frame. The team maintained its 9-1 lead for the remainder of the five-inning game.

Jakob Boucher generated a pair of hits for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Jayden Widler drove in the team’s lone run in the second inning. Widler and Kobe Gansemer each added one walk for the Nationals.

E-M/N       010 00 – 1  2  4

Malcolm    108 00 – 9 10 1

L/WW 17, E-M/N 3

Louisville/Weeping Water traded spots with the Nationals on the scoreboard in Sunday’s elimination-bracket contest. The teams were tied 3-3 before L/WW reeled off 14 unanswered runs. The team scored nine times in the third inning and added five runs in the fourth.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka finished its season 15-13.

E-M/N    300 00 –   3  4  5

L/WW    309 5x – 17 12 1

