Nationals wrap up Senior Legion season

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes finished their Senior Legion baseball season this week during district action.
The Nationals played three games in the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament at Malcolm Ballfield. Fourth-seeded E-M/N played fifth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water once in the first round and a second time in the elimination bracket. The squad also competed against top-seeded Malcolm in the second round.
E-M/N 9, L/WW 1
The Nationals took down Louisville/Weeping Water in the opening round on Friday. All nine members of the starting lineup reached base at least once in the game, and Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored in every inning against the Lions.
L/WW 010 000 – 1 6 3
E-M/N 123 111 – 9 10 1
Malcolm 9, E-M/N 1
The Clippers relied on a major burst of offense in the third inning to stop the Nationals on Saturday night. Malcolm snapped a 1-1 tie with eight runs in the frame. The team maintained its 9-1 lead for the remainder of the five-inning game.
Jakob Boucher generated a pair of hits for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Jayden Widler drove in the team’s lone run in the second inning. Widler and Kobe Gansemer each added one walk for the Nationals.
E-M/N 010 00 – 1 2 4
Malcolm 108 00 – 9 10 1
L/WW 17, E-M/N 3
Louisville/Weeping Water traded spots with the Nationals on the scoreboard in Sunday’s elimination-bracket contest. The teams were tied 3-3 before L/WW reeled off 14 unanswered runs. The team scored nine times in the third inning and added five runs in the fourth.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka finished its season 15-13.
E-M/N 300 00 – 3 4 5
L/WW 309 5x – 17 12 1