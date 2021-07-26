Nationals wrap up Senior Legion season

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes finished their Senior Legion baseball season this week during district action.

The Nationals played three games in the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament at Malcolm Ballfield. Fourth-seeded E-M/N played fifth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water once in the first round and a second time in the elimination bracket. The squad also competed against top-seeded Malcolm in the second round.

E-M/N 9, L/WW 1

The Nationals took down Louisville/Weeping Water in the opening round on Friday. All nine members of the starting lineup reached base at least once in the game, and Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored in every inning against the Lions.

L/WW 010 000 – 1 6 3

E-M/N 123 111 – 9 10 1

Malcolm 9, E-M/N 1

The Clippers relied on a major burst of offense in the third inning to stop the Nationals on Saturday night. Malcolm snapped a 1-1 tie with eight runs in the frame. The team maintained its 9-1 lead for the remainder of the five-inning game.