Nats battle Bulldogs in doubleheader

AUBURN – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes made the journey to Auburn on Wednesday night for a pair of matchups with the Bulldogs.

Auburn 13, E-M/N Juniors 3

Auburn ran away from the Nationals with several scoring explosions. The Bulldogs erupted for eight runs in the first inning and built the gap to 13-1 in the third frame. The Nationals created the final margin with two runs in the fifth.

Tyler Oehlerking and Lucas Michel each had two hits for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Joe Kerns added one walk for the Nationals.

Sloan Pelican and Brad Hall each drove in three runs for Auburn. Rylan Boellstorff chipped in two RBI in the game.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 001 02 – 3 5 4

Auburn 814 0x – 13 6 2

Auburn 7, E-M/N Seniors 5