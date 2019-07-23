SPRINGFIELD – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Wahoo played a close ballgame from the opening pitch to final toss Monday afternoon.
The Warriors ended the day one run ahead of the Nationals on the scoreboard.
Fourth-seeded Wahoo edged sixth-seeded E-M/N 6-5 in the Area B2 Senior Legion Tournament. The teams played their elimination-bracket game at Buffalo Park in Springfield.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka jumped ahead of the Warriors with a solo run in the top of the third, but Wahoo struck back with one run in the fourth. The next two innings featured the same type of seesaw format.
E-M/N went ahead 3-1 in the fifth before Wahoo scored three times in its half of the inning. The Nationals then responded with a pair of runs in the sixth. The team maintained its 5-4 lead until the final inning. Wahoo scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to advance in the tournament.
Jakob Boucher produced three hits and three runs batted in for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. Tommy Eggert tallied two hits and Carter Bornemeier had one hit and two walks. Kobe Gansemer and Owen Snipes both drove in one run and Noah Willey and Austin Boucher each walked twice.
Colby Bliss paced Wahoo’s offense with two hits and two RBI. The Warriors will play Lincoln Lutheran in an elimination game this afternoon. Top-seeded Springfield defeated Lincoln Lutheran 12-2 Monday night.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka finished its campaign 11-10.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 001 022 0 – 5 8 0
Wahoo 000 130 2 – 6 5 1