PLATTSMOUTH – Brenda Nelson would like to work in the fields of medicine and biology when she finishes her collegiate career.
She will begin making healthy decisions on soccer fields for Buena Vista University next season.
Nelson signed a letter of intent Thursday morning to play soccer at BVU. She said she was looking forward to joining the Beavers for the 2019 campaign. BVU competes in the American Rivers Conference against schools like Nebraska Wesleyan, Central College and Wartburg College.
“The academics they have there made a huge difference, and it was fun to meet people up there when I made a campus visit,” Nelson said. “It seemed like the coaches and players were a good group to be around.”
Nelson helped Plattsmouth’s defense throughout her career. She was in the top rotation of players on the defensive side of the field this season. She said her confidence level had increased from her freshman year to her senior campaign.
“Overall I think I’ve improved my communication skills on the field,” Nelson said. “That’s something that will help at college.”
Nelson is planning to major in pre-medicine and biology at Buena Vista. She has participated in soccer, golf, cross country, FFA and the Academy Core Leaders program at Plattsmouth. She has also earned multiple local and conference honors for her work in the classroom.