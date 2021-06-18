Nelson to run for Bruins this fall

PLATTSMOUTH – Madison Nelson charted a successful course with her running abilities throughout her Plattsmouth High School career.

She will have a chance to continue compiling fast times in her collegiate races.

Nelson announced this week that she would join the Bellevue University cross country program. She will give the Bruins a large amount of leadership and talent at North Star Athletic Association events. She was a four-time state qualifier during her time at Plattsmouth.

Bellevue head coach Craig Christians said he was happy to have Nelson join the program. She studied at Northwest Missouri State this past year before deciding to return to the cross country scene. She has been training this spring and summer and has improved her endurance and times.

“I’ve been impressed with what Madison has done on her own over the last couple of months, to the point where she is currently in the best shape of her life,” Christians said. “That shows a lot of discipline and maturity. She told me that being away from the sport for a year has added to her enthusiasm and desire to see what she can do. I’m anxious to see that too.”