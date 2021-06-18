Nelson to run for Bruins this fall

PLATTSMOUTH – Madison Nelson charted a successful course with her running abilities throughout her Plattsmouth High School career.
She will have a chance to continue compiling fast times in her collegiate races.
Nelson announced this week that she would join the Bellevue University cross country program. She will give the Bruins a large amount of leadership and talent at North Star Athletic Association events. She was a four-time state qualifier during her time at Plattsmouth.
Bellevue head coach Craig Christians said he was happy to have Nelson join the program. She studied at Northwest Missouri State this past year before deciding to return to the cross country scene. She has been training this spring and summer and has improved her endurance and times.
“I’ve been impressed with what Madison has done on her own over the last couple of months, to the point where she is currently in the best shape of her life,” Christians said. “That shows a lot of discipline and maturity. She told me that being away from the sport for a year has added to her enthusiasm and desire to see what she can do. I’m anxious to see that too.”
Nelson showcased her work ethic in high school by running in four Class B State Meet races. She posted times of 22:07.90 as a freshman, 22:00.06 as a sophomore, 22:14.90 as a junior and 21:20.94 as a senior. She finished 28th in her final state race and helped the Blue Devils place 11th in team standings.
Nelson’s state achievement capped a medal-winning senior season in 2019. She finished 24th of 324 runners at the Omaha Creighton Prep Invite and was 16th at the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet. She ran a career-best time of 20:21.28 at the Syracuse Invite that year, and she earned a fifth-place award in the district race at Waverly High School.
Nelson also pocketed strong results in other activities at Plattsmouth. She was a standout soccer player and earned Eastern Midlands Conference accolades in her junior year. She was an assistant girls soccer coach for Plattsmouth this past spring and helped lead a young group to six victories.
Nelson was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient for the Blue Devils. Her name was on PHS academic honor rolls throughout her high school career, and she was recognized as an honor graduate at the 2020 commencement ceremony.
Nelson netted multiple awards for her journalism skills as well. She was senior photo editor for the PHS yearbook in 2019-20, and she earned a second-place award in photography at the University of Nebraska-Omaha High School Media Conference Contest. She won a pair of awards for the yearbook at the state journalism championships in 2020.
Christians said those types of achievements showed that Nelson was willing to put in time and effort to reach her goals. He said that would help her chart a successful course for Bellevue in all of her cross country events.