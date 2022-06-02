Nelson wins national medal in half-marathon

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Madison Nelson made plenty of positive memories in many activities during her time at Plattsmouth High School.

She earned another chance to smile during a national half-marathon on May 27.

Nelson became an All-American at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She represented Bellevue University during her seventh-place result in the 13.1-mile race. She crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 44 seconds (1:27:44.48) to capture her national medal.

Bellevue head track coach Craig Christians said he and assistant coach Jose Luiz Barbosa were thrilled with Nelson’s achievement. They said the Plattsmouth alum displayed a large amount of determination, talent and enthusiasm throughout the season. Those traits paid off during the race on a course in Gulf Shores, Ala.

“I’m out of words to describe her accomplishments,” Christians said. “When she passed seven miles into the race, coach Barbosa and I both knew that her chances of a top-eight finish were very real. That is the kind of tenacity and drive that she delivers time and again and all of that is done with the most unassuming and humble attitude.

“We are so proud of the way she represents Bellevue University and our program.”

Thirty-three runners began the 6 a.m. half-marathon with hopes of finishing in the top eight spots, which was the requirement for becoming an All-American. They faced temperatures in the low 70s and a humidity level of 85 percent.

Christians said Nelson seemed unaffected by the muggy conditions as the race went on. She was in 15th place at the midway point and continued to pass her opponents during the final few miles. She smiled as she crossed the finish line knowing she had accomplished her goal.

“According to available time splits, only one runner ran a faster final five miles than Madison and that was women’s champion Taylor Ward of Life University,” Christians said. “Madison’s time was nearly two minutes faster than her qualifying run last December.”

Ward won the national championship in 1:23:41.26. Macy Weaver of Mount Vernon Nazarene University finished second in 1:25:08.37 and Carmen Trier of Huntington University was third in 1:27:07.84. Nelson and Lexi Inscho of University of Saint Mary (1:28:14.40) captured the final two All-American spots. Four other runners finished just behind them with times in the 1:30:00 bracket.

Nelson displayed her work ethic in high school with Plattsmouth’s cross country program. She appeared in four Class B State Meet races. She finished 28th at state in her senior year with a time of 21:20.94.

Nelson graduated from Plattsmouth in 2020 and spent one year as a student at Northwest Missouri State before restarting her running career at Bellevue. Her decision to begin running again has paid off with multiple awards in her freshman year of eligibility.

Nelson became the first Bellevue athlete to win a league cross country title this past fall. She claimed the championship at the North Star Athletic Association Invite with a time of 19:58.40. She traveled to Vancouver, Wash., in November and placed 134th in the national race in 19:51.40.

Nelson climbed into the upper echelon of league runners with her performances at the NSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. She won the 3,000 meters with the fastest effort in league meet history (10:52.34) and finished second in the 5,000 meters (19:02.95).

Nelson gained additional momentum for the national half-marathon race with her work at the NSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 12-13. She won league titles in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at Valley City, N.D. She earned her championship in the 5,000 meters in 19:09.01 and crossed the tape in the 10,000 meters in 39:26.38.

Nelson capped her year at the Bellevue University Athletics Banquet on June 1. She and Bellevue volleyball player Eve Fountain were named recipients of the Co-Female Athlete of the Year Award. Both athletes were All-Americans in their sports.

Christians said Nelson dominated the conference this year despite working full-time and taking online classes. He said her work ethic gave her a chance to make plenty of positive memories in her running activities.

“Madison had an incredible season as a freshman at Bellevue,” Christians said.

