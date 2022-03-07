 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nielsen prepares to lead Plattsmouth wrestling program

Jerrod Nielsen Plattsmouth head wrestling coach

Jerrod Nielsen, shown here serving as assistant coach for Plattsmouth at the team’s dual with Omaha Skutt this winter, will be the wrestling program’s new head coach. Nielsen is a 1995 Plattsmouth graduate and has coached youth wrestling in town for two decades.

 Brent Hardin

PLATTSMOUTH – Jerrod Nielsen has instructed hundreds of Plattsmouth wrestlers during the past two decades as an assistant coach with the Blue Devils.

He will have a chance to take the reins of the PHS program next winter as the school’s new head coach.

Nielsen will begin leading the Blue Devils at practices, duals and tournaments in the 2022-23 school year. He will take over for former head wrestling coach Curtis Larsen, who held the top job for the past two seasons. Larsen was selected in January to become the school’s new head football coach.

Nielsen said Monday afternoon that he was happy to have an opportunity to be head coach at his alma mater.

“It’s exciting,” Nielsen said. “I’ve been coaching in town for the past 20 years, and now I’ll get to run things with the high school program. I’m looking forward to it.”

Nielsen was a state qualifier for the Blue Devils in high school and graduated from Plattsmouth in 1995. He has been involved with wrestling activities at multiple levels since then.

Nielsen has been a coach and board member of the Plattsmouth Youth Wrestling Club for many years, and he has helped the Blue Devils enjoy team and individual success on the high school stage. He was selected as one of four finalists for the 2017-18 Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

Nielsen said his knowledge of the Plattsmouth program will be beneficial as he begins his head coaching duties.

“It helps a lot,” Nielsen said. “I’ve had a lot of alumni contact me and say they’d like to get involved in any way possible, so there will be some of the old guard that will be in the practice room to help. I think it’s going to be a really smooth transition. We’re still going to have the same type of high standards that we’ve always had here.”

