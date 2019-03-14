PLATTSMOUTH – Trevor Nielsen has been a solid anchor on Plattsmouth’s offensive and defensive lines during his time as a Blue Devil.
He is looking to secure a similar type of career at the collegiate level next fall.
Nielsen signed a letter of intent Thursday morning to play football at Iowa Western Community College. The PHS senior said he was looking forward to joining the Reivers. He said Iowa Western’s strong tradition would provide many opportunities for him in the future.
“It’s a place that I think will open the most doors for me,” Nielsen said. “It’s a great program and it will give me a chance to become a better football player during the next two years. It feels good to know that I’ll be going there.”
Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said Nielsen will be joining one of the premier programs in the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Reivers have compiled a 94-20 mark in the past ten seasons and have won a national championship and six bowl games. IWCC finished 10-1 this past year and won the Graphic Edge Bowl in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
“I think Trevor understands that there are some big-time players at Iowa Western, so he’ll have to work hard and compete in order to get on the playing field,” Dzuris said. “And he’ll do that. He’s going to work hard and compete every day, and that’s going to be something that will help him out a lot.
“When you go up against Division I type of athletes in practice every day it’s going to make you a better player too, so he’ll have an opportunity to improve his game and get to where he wants to be.”
Nielsen gave Plattsmouth a run-stopping presence on the defensive line this past season. He compiled four solo and 46 assisted tackles and made two stops for loss.
Nielsen also played a large number of downs on the team’s offensive line. He helped the Blue Devils gain 1,871 rushing yards and 305 passing yards during the campaign.
Nielsen said he has been able to expand his football knowledge over the past four seasons. He said he tried to use that to his advantage as a veteran member of the team this year.
“I’ve been able to learn a lot more about the game,” Nielsen said. “I think I understand it a lot better than I did a couple of years ago. When I was younger I would play violent but I didn’t understand the game as well as now. That’s something that’s been a big improvement.”
Nielsen will major in kinesiology at Iowa Western. He has participated in football, wrestling and soccer during his Plattsmouth career.