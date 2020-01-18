PLATTSMOUTH – Todd Nott has spent nearly 30 years helping Plattsmouth students reach their full potential both as runners and people.
That dedication has led to one of the most prestigious honors in the coaching profession.
Nott has been named one of eight finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) National Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year Award. He learned Jan. 14 that he had been nominated and selected to be one of the candidates. The other finalists are from high schools in South Dakota, Connecticut, Montana, Louisiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Kentucky.
Former Plattsmouth High School runners Hayley Wagner and Andrea (DeSimone) King both said the honor for Nott was well-deserved. They said he had been the driving force behind their success on both team and individual levels. Wagner was a four-time state qualifier from 2011-14 and King was a three-time state qualifier from 2010-2012. Both helped the Blue Devils finish second at the Class B State Meet in 2012.
“There are a million things that made Coach Nott a ‘good coach’ but a few specific things stand out in my mind,” Wagner said. “He believed in our goals and always pushed us closer to them – whether it was yelling out times during speed workouts or joining us on a long run.
“If we ever doubted ourselves, he was the first person to tell us we CAN do it. Essentially we knew he was always there for us and I believe that is why we were so successful as a team.”
“Coach Nott is so passionate about his sport,” King said. “That passion is so contagious as a runner. He was the first coach who really saw my potential as an athlete and helped me gain so much success. Without his influence I wouldn’t have gone on to compete at the college level.”
Plattsmouth graduate Haley Miller said Nott showed the same amount of enthusiasm and commitment to students who may not have selected cross country as their primary sport. Miller was a standout triple jumper in high school and now competes in track and field at Doane University. She was a member of state-qualifying cross country teams in both 2015 and 2017.
“Coach Nott is one of the most dedicated people I have ever met,” Miller said. “He is so passionate about the sport, which is what inspires his athletes. Originally, I only did cross country as a way to stay in shape for track, but Coach Nott helped me realize my passion for running.
“He believes in every single one of his athletes and that they can achieve great things both on and off of the cross country course. He is the type of coach who is always there to support his athletes when they are going through a tough time.”
A panel of former coaches and NHSACA members evaluated dozens of nominations from across the country for the national honor in November and December. They chose eight finalists based on longevity, service to high school athletics, winning percentage, championship years and other sport-related accomplishments.
Nott began coaching at Plattsmouth in 1992 and led that year’s girls team to a second-place finish at the Class B State Meet. The Blue Devils won state championships in 1993, 1994 and 2000 and placed second in 1998, 2012 and 2013. Plattsmouth placed third at state in 1995 and fourth in 2001.
The Blue Devils collected their 21st state appearance in Nott’s tenure this past fall. The PHS girls won the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet team championship 12 times between 1992 and 2014 and earned four straight titles from both 1992-95 and 1998-2001.
Amy Nielsen, Amy Parsons, Kellie Ryan, Liz Johnson and Lauren Mitteis have claimed individual league titles since 1992. Amy Parsons, Becky Goltz, Heather Helsley, Elizabeth Goltz, Kellie Ryan, Julie Ingwerson, Julie Gaebel, Allison Gorman, Jessica Moseman, Liz Johnson, Hayley Wagner, Andrea (DeSimone) King and Autumn Graham have captured either silver or bronze medals.
King said she has realized the significance of those accomplishments more over the past three years. She became head cross country coach at Ashland-Greenwood after graduating from Wayne State and has tried to follow Nott’s example in her leadership spot. She said he has been a role model for her in all aspects of the profession.
“As a coach, I have so much more respect for what Coach Nott did for us,” King said. “The time, energy and heart it takes to coach successful programs does not come easily for many people but it does for him. A lot of things I do as a coach are inspired by what Coach Nott did for us.
“He has definitely influenced me so much! And it has been so fun getting to coach in the same circles as him for the last few years.”
Nott will travel to Lincoln for the NHSACA National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet on July 23. National officials will read each candidate’s biography and will present each of them with a plaque for being a finalist. They will then announce the recipient of the National Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year Award.
Wagner said Nott earned his seat at the banquet table by encouraging all of the Blue Devils to become the best possible versions of themselves. She said his legacy is not in the number of titles the program has won, but in the many young women who have gone on to have happy and successful lives.
“Coach Nott showed me the love of running that I still enjoy to this day,” Wagner said. “He taught me how to dig deeper and work harder when I didn’t even think it was possible.
“I was able to instill this work ethic and values into my life as a person, student and now my career as a nurse. I am confident that I would not be where I am today without the four years of coaching and guidance from Coach Nott.”