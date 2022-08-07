Nott rewrites history books on Badwater 135 course

WHITNEY PORTAL, CALIF. – Todd Nott has written a lengthy list of accomplishments with his running abilities throughout his time in Plattsmouth.

He penned a feat for the history books in mid-July by conquering one of the toughest courses in the world.

Nott, 58, became the oldest runner to complete the Badwater 135 ultramarathon in less than 30 hours. The Plattsmouth resident finished the 135-mile course from Death Valley to the Mount Whitney trailhead in 29 hours, 43 minutes, 44 seconds. Race officials gave him an ovation as he crossed the finish line under the nighttime stars.

Nott said he was motivated to run well as a way to pay tribute to his late sister Jill Watson. She passed away at age 52 last July after a battle with cancer.

“I wanted to perform better in honor of my sister that I lost to cancer the day after last year’s Badwater 135,” Nott said. “Last year extreme swelling in both feet, ankles and calves forced me to pretty much walk with ‘club feet’ the last 40 miles. I knew I could improve and had a lofty goal to break 30 hours.”

Fewer than 2,000 people in the world have ever completed the Badwater 135 since the first race happened more than 30 years ago. The ultramarathon begins at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park and finishes at the trailhead of Mount Whitney in California.

Runners follow a route that includes portions of a desert and three mountain ranges. There is a total of 14,600 feet of cumulative vertical ascent and 6,100 feet of cumulative descent. They pass by checkpoints with names such as Furnace Creek, Salt Creek and Stovepipe Wells with a goal of completing the race in under 48 hours.

In addition to the length, runners must also face some of the hottest temperatures in the United States. The high temperature in Death Valley on July 11 – the first day of the event – reached 122 degrees. The highs on July 12 and 13 were 123 and 122 degrees with nighttime lows in the upper 90s.

Nott ran in his first Badwater 135 last summer and crossed the finish line in 33 hours, 1 minute, 28 seconds. He decided to see if he could run in the ultramarathon for a second time this year, and race officials accepted his application for one of the sought-after spots.

Nott continued his training in Plattsmouth throughout the year and felt confident about his chances when he reached the starting line. He said his support crew gave him encouragement through every mile of the endurance race.

“My crew of Jodi Semonell, Amanda Wilson and Brian Petersen were amazing in helping me reach my goal!” Nott said.

Nott placed eighth in a field that included 94 people. Athletes in this year’s race came from the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Denmark, Finland, Greece, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Venezuela and the Navajo Nation.

The 32 women and 62 men represented 28 states and ranged in age from 31 to 77. Several of the athletes were teachers and coaches like Nott, but the occupations of other runners ranged from financial advisors to attorneys to orthodontists.

Japan resident Yoshihiko Ishikawa, 34, claimed the overall championship in 23:08:20. Spain resident Ivan Penalba Lopez, 31, was second in 24:02:57 and Utah resident Ashley Paulson, 40, placed third in 24:09:34.

Nott completed the first 17.5 miles of his race in 2 hours, 53 minutes. He reached the 108-mile mark in 22:21:00 and ran past the Lone Pine checkpoint in 25:47:00. He completed the last 12.3 miles of mountainous terrain in less than four hours.

Nott became one of just ten people ages 50 or older to ever complete the course in under 30 hours. He also became the oldest runner to do so. Grant Maughan of New South Wales, Australia, had been 55 when he crossed the finish line in 28:30:33 in the 2019 race.