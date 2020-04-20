Parmer to compete for CSM soccer team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONESTOGA – Many of Sarah Parmer’s shots have found the back of the net during her Conestoga soccer career.

She will look to continue that pinpoint accuracy for the next four years at College of Saint Mary.

Parmer recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the Flames. She said she was looking forward to compiling a successful career on both academic and athletic fronts at the school.

“CSM is close to home which is nice,” Parmer said. “It has a good nursing program and it gives me the opportunity to continue playing soccer.”

CSM head women’s soccer coach Jordan Irsik said Parmer would be a key piece of the school’s scoring puzzle in future years. She said Parmer had showcased both technique and confidence for Conestoga’s offensive attack.

“I’m excited to have a player of her character and skill in our program,” Irsik said.

Parmer enjoyed a breakout campaign for Conestoga in her junior year. She led the squad with 14 goals and tacked on six assists during the season. She pocketed four goals against Crete and posted multi-goal efforts against both Auburn and Nebraska City. She scored the game-winning shot against Plattsmouth with six seconds left on the clock.