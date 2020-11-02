Parriott, Campin earn All-State running honors

LINCOLN – Two Cass County students were honored Monday afternoon for their work running on state cross country courses this year.

The Nebraska Coaches Association honored Conestoga junior Danie Parriott and Plattsmouth junior Sam Campin with spots on All-State squads. Parriott was selected to the NCA Class C Girls All-State Team and Campin was named to the NCA Class B Boys All-State Team.

The NCA based its selections on the results of last month’s state cross country meet. The top 15 girls in Class A earned All-State awards. The top seven girls in Classes B, C and D also captured All-State recognition.

The top 16 boys in Class A were named to the NCA All-State Team. The top seven boys in Classes B, C and D also collected All-State awards for their work.

Parriott placed fifth in the Class C race in 20:06.10. She finished in the top five at state for the second straight year. She also earned her second career All-State cross country honor.

Campin placed fifth in the Class B event in 16:48.39. He earned his first All-State cross country award. He also helped Plattsmouth finish third in the Class B boys team race.