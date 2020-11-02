 Skip to main content
Parriott, Campin earn All-State running honors
Parriott, Campin earn All-State running honors

Danie Parriott and Sam Campin All-State runners

Conestoga junior Danie Parriott and Plattsmouth junior Sam Campin learned Monday afternoon that they had earned All-State cross country honors from the Nebraska Coaches Association. The NCA placed Parriott on the Class C Girls All-State Team and placed Campin on the Class B Boys All-State Team.

 Brent Hardin

LINCOLN – Two Cass County students were honored Monday afternoon for their work running on state cross country courses this year.

The Nebraska Coaches Association honored Conestoga junior Danie Parriott and Plattsmouth junior Sam Campin with spots on All-State squads. Parriott was selected to the NCA Class C Girls All-State Team and Campin was named to the NCA Class B Boys All-State Team.

The NCA based its selections on the results of last month’s state cross country meet. The top 15 girls in Class A earned All-State awards. The top seven girls in Classes B, C and D also captured All-State recognition.

The top 16 boys in Class A were named to the NCA All-State Team. The top seven boys in Classes B, C and D also collected All-State awards for their work.

Parriott placed fifth in the Class C race in 20:06.10. She finished in the top five at state for the second straight year. She also earned her second career All-State cross country honor.

Campin placed fifth in the Class B event in 16:48.39. He earned his first All-State cross country award. He also helped Plattsmouth finish third in the Class B boys team race.

The NCA selected runners for Super-State and All-State squads. Twenty girls and 20 boys were named to Super-State squads. These included the top 15 Class A girls, top three Class B girls and the girls state champions in Classes C and D. The top 16 Class A boys, top two Class C boys and the boys state champions in Classes B and D were also honored as Super-State runners.

Class A Girls Super-State Selections

Stella Miner – Omaha Marian – Freshman

Brianna Rinn – Lincoln Southeast – Junior

Kaylie Crews – Papillion-La Vista South – Senior

Hannah Godwin – Kearney – Senior

Claire White – Omaha Westside – Freshman

Kate Dilsaver – Lincoln Southwest – Senior

Jaci Sievers – Elkhorn South – Sophomore

Shelby Bracker – Fremont – Senior

Izzy Apel – Lincoln East – Sophomore

Emily Gilbert – Millard West – Junior

Elli Dahl – Fremont – Junior

Kylie Muma – Lincoln East – Sophomore

Peyton Svehla – Lincoln East – Freshman

Berlyn Schutz – Lincoln East – Sophomore

Sydney Beaudin – Millard West – Junior

Class B Girls Super-State Selections

Madison Geiler – Gering – Sophomore

Jaedan Bunda – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Samantha Rodewald – McCook – Sophomore

Class C Girls Super-State Selections

Alexus Sindelar – Pierce – Junior

Class D Girls Super-State Selections

Jordyn Arens – Crofton – Freshman

Class A Girls All-State Selections

Top 15 Super-State girls were also All-State

Class B Girls All-State Selections

Madison Geiler – Gering – Sophomore

Jaedan Bunda – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Samantha Rodewald – McCook – Sophomore

Kassidy Stuckey – York – Freshman

Britt Prince – Elkhorn North – Freshman

Madeline Yardley – Elkhorn – Senior

Tandee Masco – Seward – Sophomore

Class C Girls All-State Selections

Alexus Sindelar – Pierce – Junior

Lindee Henning – Ogallala – Freshman

Jordan Soto-Stopak – Boone Central – Senior

Jessie Hurt – Minden – Sophomore

Danie Parriott – Conestoga – Junior

Sadye Daniell – Lincoln Christian – Junior

Alicia Weeder – Boone Central – Sophomore

Class D Girls All-State Selections

Jordyn Arens – Crofton – Freshman

Alayna Vargas – Hastings St. Cecilia – Sophomore

Katherine Kerrigan – Ainsworth – Freshman

Hannah Swanson – Nebraska Christian – Freshman

Callie Coble – Mullen – Junior

Kacey Dethlefs – Ravenna – Senior

Emily Frey – Palmyra – Freshman

Class A Boys Super-State Selections

Liem Chot – Lincoln North Star – Senior

Gabriel Hinrichs – Elkhorn South – Junior

Samuel Kirchner – Millard West – Junior

Evan Caudy – North Platte – Junior

Isaac Ochoa – Norfolk – Freshman

Daniel Romary – Lincoln Northeast – Junior

Juan Garcia – Grand Island – Junior

Grant Wasserman – Lincoln North Star – Junior

Owen Wagner – Fremont – Senior

Nolan Miller – Fremont – Junior

Henry Slagle – Omaha Creighton Prep – Senior

Drew Snyder – Lincoln Southwest – Senior

Carter Waters – Fremont – Junior

John Schembari – Omaha Creighton Prep – Senior

Piercze Marshall – Millard West – Sophomore

Colby Erdkamp – Gretna – Junior

Class B Boys Super-State Selections

Isaac Richards – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Class C Boys Super-State Selections

Carson Noecker – Hartington – Sophomore

Mason Sindelar – Pierce – Senior

Class D Boys Super-State Selections

Payton Davis – David City Aquinas – Senior

Class A Boys All-State Selections

Top 16 Super-State boys were also All-State

Class B Boys All-State Selections

Isaac Richards – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Ryan Zavadil – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Peyton Seiler – Gering – Senior

Jaydon Welsh – Hastings – Senior

Sam Campin – Plattsmouth – Junior

Elmer Sotelomunoz – Lexington – Senior

Mesuidi Ejerso – South Sioux City – Sophomore

Class C Boys All-State Selections

Carson Noecker – Hartington – Sophomore

Mason Sindelar – Pierce – Senior

Conner Wells – St. Paul – Junior

William Anderson – Gothenburg – Senior

Thomas Lokken – Wilber-Clatonia – Senior

Zach Cloud – Grand Island Central Catholic – Senior

Daniel Bashtovoi – Sidney – Junior

Class D Boys All-State Selections

Payton Davis – David City Aquinas – Senior

Tylan Schlueter – Ainsworth – Junior

Abraham Larson – Stanton – Junior

Kolter Van Pelt – Stanton – Sophomore

Grant Lander – Homer – Junior

Peter Sisco – David City Aquinas – Senior

Ben Hammond – Norfolk Catholic – Junior

