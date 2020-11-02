Parriott, Campin earn All-State running honors

LINCOLN – Two Cass County students were honored Monday afternoon for their work running on state cross country courses this year.
The Nebraska Coaches Association honored Conestoga junior Danie Parriott and Plattsmouth junior Sam Campin with spots on All-State squads. Parriott was selected to the NCA Class C Girls All-State Team and Campin was named to the NCA Class B Boys All-State Team.
The NCA based its selections on the results of last month’s state cross country meet. The top 15 girls in Class A earned All-State awards. The top seven girls in Classes B, C and D also captured All-State recognition.
The top 16 boys in Class A were named to the NCA All-State Team. The top seven boys in Classes B, C and D also collected All-State awards for their work.
Parriott placed fifth in the Class C race in 20:06.10. She finished in the top five at state for the second straight year. She also earned her second career All-State cross country honor.
Campin placed fifth in the Class B event in 16:48.39. He earned his first All-State cross country award. He also helped Plattsmouth finish third in the Class B boys team race.
The NCA selected runners for Super-State and All-State squads. Twenty girls and 20 boys were named to Super-State squads. These included the top 15 Class A girls, top three Class B girls and the girls state champions in Classes C and D. The top 16 Class A boys, top two Class C boys and the boys state champions in Classes B and D were also honored as Super-State runners.
Class A Girls Super-State Selections
Stella Miner – Omaha Marian – Freshman
Brianna Rinn – Lincoln Southeast – Junior
Kaylie Crews – Papillion-La Vista South – Senior
Hannah Godwin – Kearney – Senior
Claire White – Omaha Westside – Freshman
Kate Dilsaver – Lincoln Southwest – Senior
Jaci Sievers – Elkhorn South – Sophomore
Shelby Bracker – Fremont – Senior
Izzy Apel – Lincoln East – Sophomore
Emily Gilbert – Millard West – Junior
Elli Dahl – Fremont – Junior
Kylie Muma – Lincoln East – Sophomore
Peyton Svehla – Lincoln East – Freshman
Berlyn Schutz – Lincoln East – Sophomore
Sydney Beaudin – Millard West – Junior
Class B Girls Super-State Selections
Madison Geiler – Gering – Sophomore
Jaedan Bunda – Omaha Skutt – Senior
Samantha Rodewald – McCook – Sophomore
Class C Girls Super-State Selections
Alexus Sindelar – Pierce – Junior
Class D Girls Super-State Selections
Jordyn Arens – Crofton – Freshman
Class A Girls All-State Selections
Top 15 Super-State girls were also All-State
Class B Girls All-State Selections
Madison Geiler – Gering – Sophomore
Jaedan Bunda – Omaha Skutt – Senior
Samantha Rodewald – McCook – Sophomore
Kassidy Stuckey – York – Freshman
Britt Prince – Elkhorn North – Freshman
Madeline Yardley – Elkhorn – Senior
Tandee Masco – Seward – Sophomore
Class C Girls All-State Selections
Alexus Sindelar – Pierce – Junior
Lindee Henning – Ogallala – Freshman
Jordan Soto-Stopak – Boone Central – Senior
Jessie Hurt – Minden – Sophomore
Danie Parriott – Conestoga – Junior
Sadye Daniell – Lincoln Christian – Junior
Alicia Weeder – Boone Central – Sophomore
Class D Girls All-State Selections
Jordyn Arens – Crofton – Freshman
Alayna Vargas – Hastings St. Cecilia – Sophomore
Katherine Kerrigan – Ainsworth – Freshman
Hannah Swanson – Nebraska Christian – Freshman
Callie Coble – Mullen – Junior
Kacey Dethlefs – Ravenna – Senior
Emily Frey – Palmyra – Freshman
Class A Boys Super-State Selections
Liem Chot – Lincoln North Star – Senior
Gabriel Hinrichs – Elkhorn South – Junior
Samuel Kirchner – Millard West – Junior
Evan Caudy – North Platte – Junior
Isaac Ochoa – Norfolk – Freshman
Daniel Romary – Lincoln Northeast – Junior
Juan Garcia – Grand Island – Junior
Grant Wasserman – Lincoln North Star – Junior
Owen Wagner – Fremont – Senior
Nolan Miller – Fremont – Junior
Henry Slagle – Omaha Creighton Prep – Senior
Drew Snyder – Lincoln Southwest – Senior
Carter Waters – Fremont – Junior
John Schembari – Omaha Creighton Prep – Senior
Piercze Marshall – Millard West – Sophomore
Colby Erdkamp – Gretna – Junior
Class B Boys Super-State Selections
Isaac Richards – Omaha Skutt – Senior
Class C Boys Super-State Selections
Carson Noecker – Hartington – Sophomore
Mason Sindelar – Pierce – Senior
Class D Boys Super-State Selections
Payton Davis – David City Aquinas – Senior
Class A Boys All-State Selections
Top 16 Super-State boys were also All-State
Class B Boys All-State Selections
Isaac Richards – Omaha Skutt – Senior
Ryan Zavadil – Omaha Skutt – Senior
Peyton Seiler – Gering – Senior
Jaydon Welsh – Hastings – Senior
Sam Campin – Plattsmouth – Junior
Elmer Sotelomunoz – Lexington – Senior
Mesuidi Ejerso – South Sioux City – Sophomore
Class C Boys All-State Selections
Carson Noecker – Hartington – Sophomore
Mason Sindelar – Pierce – Senior
Conner Wells – St. Paul – Junior
William Anderson – Gothenburg – Senior
Thomas Lokken – Wilber-Clatonia – Senior
Zach Cloud – Grand Island Central Catholic – Senior
Daniel Bashtovoi – Sidney – Junior
Class D Boys All-State Selections
Payton Davis – David City Aquinas – Senior
Tylan Schlueter – Ainsworth – Junior
Abraham Larson – Stanton – Junior
Kolter Van Pelt – Stanton – Sophomore
Grant Lander – Homer – Junior
Peter Sisco – David City Aquinas – Senior
Ben Hammond – Norfolk Catholic – Junior
