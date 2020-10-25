Parriott pockets second state medal

KEARNEY – Danie Parriott has collected a large number of running gems in her time with Conestoga’s cross country program.
She unearthed another diamond-themed moment on Friday afternoon with her work at the state race.
Parriott captured a fifth-place medal in the Class C State Meet at Kearney Country Club in 20:06.10. She continued her historic CHS career by finishing in the top five spots at state for the second straight season.
“I feel pretty good,” Parriott said after the race. “Coming in here I had a goal of finishing in the top five, and I was able to do that. I don’t know yet what my time was, but being able to get into the top five is great. I feel accomplished with that.”
Class C runners started their race twice after an athlete was inadvertently tripped and fell down within the first 200 yards. Students had to walk back to the starting line in the cold weather and prepare to begin again. Parriott was able to get quality starts both times but said it played a factor during the afternoon.
“It’s only happened twice in races that I’ve been in, and both of them were here at state,” Parriott said. “It was a little disappointing because I had a really good start the first time out. I felt good coming out the second time too, but I would rather have gone out just once.”
The Class C race featured 11 runners who were returning state medalists. Parriott was in third place after one mile and remained near the top of the leaderboard the rest of the way. She held off a late charge from Lincoln Christian’s Sadye Daniell to secure her spot in the top five.
Pierce junior Alexus Sindelar captured her first state title in 19:18.07. She placed third in 2018 and 13th last year. Ogallala’s Lindee Henning, Boone Central’s Jordan Soto-Stopak and Minden’s Jessie Hurt finished second, third and fourth.
Parriott took part in an awards ceremony near the finish line after the race. The top 15 girls received medals for their efforts on one of the coldest state meets in recent history. Temperatures remained in the low 30s the entire afternoon.
Class C Girls Team Results
Boone Central 74, DC West 100, Lincoln Christian 101, Ogallala 107, Chadron 112, Pierce 117, Sidney 120, Fort Calhoun 126, Milford 132, Minden 148, Columbus Scotus 148, Aurora 149, Grand Island Central Catholic 170, Ashland-Greenwood 174, Platteview 174
Top 15 Results (State Medalists)
1) Alexus Sindelar (Pierce) 19:18.07, 2) Lindee Henning (Ogallala) 19:28.51, 3) Jordan Soto-Stopak (Boone Central) 19:49.60, 4) Jessie Hurt (Minden) 19:49.61, 5) Danie Parriott (Conestoga) 20:06.10, 6) Sadye Daniell (Lincoln Christian) 20:10.92, 7) Alicia Weeder (Boone Central) 20:15.20, 8) Abbie McGuire (Milford) 20:15.74, 9) Bria Bench (Fort Calhoun) 20:16.66, 10) Olivia Lawrence (Platteview) 20:16.91, 11) Olivia Malousek (DC West) 20:17.44, 12) Talissa Tanquary (Sidney) 20:18.17, 13) Izzy Clarke (Platteview) 20:19.60, 14) Miah Hoppens (Ogallala) 20:31.17, 15) Sydney Binder (Auburn) 20:32.10
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!