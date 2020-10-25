Parriott pockets second state medal

KEARNEY – Danie Parriott has collected a large number of running gems in her time with Conestoga’s cross country program.

She unearthed another diamond-themed moment on Friday afternoon with her work at the state race.

Parriott captured a fifth-place medal in the Class C State Meet at Kearney Country Club in 20:06.10. She continued her historic CHS career by finishing in the top five spots at state for the second straight season.

“I feel pretty good,” Parriott said after the race. “Coming in here I had a goal of finishing in the top five, and I was able to do that. I don’t know yet what my time was, but being able to get into the top five is great. I feel accomplished with that.”

Class C runners started their race twice after an athlete was inadvertently tripped and fell down within the first 200 yards. Students had to walk back to the starting line in the cold weather and prepare to begin again. Parriott was able to get quality starts both times but said it played a factor during the afternoon.