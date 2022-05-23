Parriott produces medal in final race for Cougars

OMAHA – Danie Parriott sprinkled red glitter in her hair on Friday afternoon to mark her final race in a Conestoga uniform.

She ended her high school career with a glittering performance on the Omaha Burke Stadium track.

Parriott earned a seventh-place medal in the 3,200 meters in the Class C State Meet. The Conestoga senior produced a season-best time of 12:20.06 in the eight-lap race. The Northwest Missouri State recruit said she was pleased with the way she performed.

“I wanted to run to the best of my ability and be able to get a medal,” Parriott said. “I knew there were a ton of really good runners in this field, so I wanted to start out fast and then keep that spot near the front as best as I could. I’m happy with the way things went.”

Parriott bolted into the leading position as soon as the 24 runners took off from the starting line. She said she wanted to avoid the possibility of being stuck inside a large pack with no room to maneuver as the race progressed.

“I started out fast because I knew I wanted to get away from the pack,” Parriott said. “Packs scare me because there’s always a chance that you get trapped in them, so I wanted to make sure that didn’t happen today.”

Parriott finished her first lap in 1:17.745 and settled into a consistent pace for the middle section of the race. She finished her next four laps in 1:30.103, 1:34.360, 1:36.255 and 1:36.655 to remain in the top eight spots. She circled the track in 1:40.522 on her sixth lap and went 1:37.480 on her seventh lap.

Fans watched Parriott battle Grand Island Central Catholic sophomore Avery O’Boyle for the seventh and eighth positions during the final lap. Parriott crossed the tape in 1:20.06 and O’Boyle secured a medal in 12:21.76. Parriott completed her last 400 meters in 1:26.941.

Parriott and O’Boyle outdistanced Hartington-Newcastle senior Jessica Opfer (12:31.13) for the final spots in the awards ceremony. Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens dominated the race with a winning time of 11:28.48. Hastings St. Cecilia sophomore Alayna Vargas (12:02.44), Chase County senior Lucy Spady (12:05.95) and Nebraska Christian sophomore Hannah Swanson (12:06.97) finished second, third and fourth.

Parriott finished her decorated career on top of Conestoga’s all-time charts in both the 1,600 meters (5:27.65) and 3,200 meters (11:53.00). She also ranks third on the school’s leaderboard in the 800 meters (2:28.53).

Parriott won the Class C state cross country championship as a sophomore and earned fifth-place awards in both her junior and senior years. She won 21 track medals for the Cougars this spring and was the district champion in the 3,200 meters. She also collected first-place awards in the race at the Tiger Cadet Invite and Yutan Invite.

Parriott said her trip to Omaha gave her more than just a medal. It provided glittering memories that she would carry with her for many years to come.

“It was a lot of fun today,” Parriott said. “Jordyn and Alayna are the sweetest girls you could ever meet, and the things that they can do on the track are pretty amazing since they’re still only sophomores. I’ve been able to meet a lot of the other girls too, and they’ve all been fun to talk to.

“Being here at the state meet is fun because there’s such good competition and everyone pushes each other to do their best. That’s what I’ll remember the most.”

