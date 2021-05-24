Parriott produces pair of state track medals

OMAHA – Danie Parriott had already placed herself in the pantheon of top Conestoga runners before this week’s state track and field meet started.
She enhanced those elite credentials with her efforts in a pair of distance races.
Parriott claimed two medals at the Class C State Meet. The Conestoga junior earned third place in the 3,200 meters on Friday and finished fifth in the 1,600 meters the next day. She also qualified for state in the 800 meters.
Parriott said Saturday afternoon that she was pleased with her efforts. She broke 12:30 in the 3,200 meters for the sixth time this season and set an all-time Conestoga mark in the 1,600 meters. She crossed the tape of that race in 5:27.65.
“I think everything went pretty well,” Parriott said. “I did a lot better than my freshman year here, which was something I was hoping for. I wanted to win the races, but getting third in the 3,200 and then being in the top five today was good.”
Parriott began her state meet on Friday afternoon in the 3,200. She jumped ahead of the pack in the first 200 meters and stayed in medal territory the rest of the way.
Parriott said she wanted to try to put pressure on her four main competitors in the race. Crofton’s Jordyn Arens (11:16.04), Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas (11:47.23), Cornerstone Christian’s Brekyn Kok (12:18.05) and Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson (12:20.17) joined Parriott in the top five spots.
“I felt like I needed to get out fast and get ahead of them,” Parriott said. “I might have gone out a little too fast looking back on it, but I wasn’t sure what their strategies were going to be. I knew they were coming in here with some really good times, so I wanted to try to match them right away.”
Parriott said she gained confidence knowing she had been able to remain in contention against two of the state’s best athletes. Arens finished her freshman season with gold medals in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the state meet. Vargas ended her sophomore campaign with medals in the same three events. She also anchored a state champion 3,200-meter relay team for Hastings St. Cecilia.
“Those two are amazing athletes for as young as they are,” Parriott said. “I was glad I was able to stay competitive with them because they’re good. Getting in the top three was a goal of mine and I’m happy I was able to do it.”
Parriott returned to Omaha Burke Stadium on Saturday morning for the 800 meters. She placed 13th in the race in 2:28.99. She broke 2:30 for the third straight meet.
Parriott capped her state trip less than 90 minutes later in the 1,600 meters. She broke her own school-best mark by nearly six seconds.
Arens, Vargas, Kok and Syracuse senior Ellie Wilkinson squared off with Parriott for the top spots in the race. The five girls remained close with each other before Arens began to pull away. She won her gold medal in 5:14.71.
Wilkinson placed second in 5:24.66 and Vargas was third in 5:25.84. Kok (5:27.52), Parriott (5:27.65) and Oakland-Craig’s Chaney Nelson (5:29.85) crossed the finish line in the next three places.
“Getting in the first three spots is always the goal, so I was doing my best to try to make that happen,” Parriott said. “I saw the Cornerstone Christian girl ahead of me and I did everything I could to try to get past her at the end.”
Parriott ended her 2021 campaign with 30 medals. She placed in the top six of the 800 meters eight times during the year, and she captured 11 medals in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. She won seven championships in the 3,200 and six titles in the 1,600 throughout the spring.