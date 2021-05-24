Parriott produces pair of state track medals

“I felt like I needed to get out fast and get ahead of them,” Parriott said. “I might have gone out a little too fast looking back on it, but I wasn’t sure what their strategies were going to be. I knew they were coming in here with some really good times, so I wanted to try to match them right away.”

Parriott said she gained confidence knowing she had been able to remain in contention against two of the state’s best athletes. Arens finished her freshman season with gold medals in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the state meet. Vargas ended her sophomore campaign with medals in the same three events. She also anchored a state champion 3,200-meter relay team for Hastings St. Cecilia.

“Those two are amazing athletes for as young as they are,” Parriott said. “I was glad I was able to stay competitive with them because they’re good. Getting in the top three was a goal of mine and I’m happy I was able to do it.”

Parriott returned to Omaha Burke Stadium on Saturday morning for the 800 meters. She placed 13th in the race in 2:28.99. She broke 2:30 for the third straight meet.

Parriott capped her state trip less than 90 minutes later in the 1,600 meters. She broke her own school-best mark by nearly six seconds.