Parriott secures third career state medal

KEARNEY – Danie Parriott already had a large number of items in her cross country medal collection from her stellar career.

She made room for one more major medal Friday afternoon with her performance in the state meet.

The Conestoga senior captured fifth place in the Class C State Meet with a time of 20:21.50. She achieved one of her preseason goals by earning her third career state award. She also finished in the top 15 spots in her sophomore and junior seasons.

“I felt pretty good coming in here today,” Parriott said. “I knew it was going to be my last high school cross country race, so I wanted to leave it all out there and do the best that I could. I’m going to have other races in track this spring, but I wanted to end the cross country season the best way that I could, and I felt I was able to do that.”

Parriott walked to the starting line knowing she would be facing an ultra-competitive field of runners. This year’s Class C group included 11 returning state medalists from the 2020 race. Alexus Sindelar of Pierce, Lindee Henning of Ogallala, Sadye Daniell of Lincoln Christian, Bria Bench of Fort Calhoun, Olivia Lawrence of Platteview, Olivia Malousek of DC West, Talissa Tanquary of Sidney, Izzy Clarke of Platteview, Laura Hasemann of Wayne and Mallory Applegate of Cozad joined Parriott in the top pack of athletes.

Parriott said she chose to focus on her own goals instead of worrying about the large number of quality opponents. That mindset helped her stay comfortable for all five kilometers on the Kearney Country Club course.

“I knew coming in here that I was ranked seventh overall with times, and I always want to beat my rank, so that was my biggest goal starting the race,” Parriott said. “I was able to do that by getting fifth, so I’m pretty happy about that.”

Parriott joined Arlington junior Keelianne Green and Henning, Daniell and Tanquary in front of the main group within the first 500 meters. Those five athletes maintained their lead for the rest of the race. They competed on a day that featured mild temperatures and a large crowd of fans.

Green finished first in 18:50.04 and Henning (19:24.50), Daniell (20:04.66), Tanquary (20:16.90) and Parriott filled in the next four spots. The top 15 runners appeared at an awards ceremony on the golf course after the race. They smiled and took a group bow in front of an audience after receiving their medals.

Parriott ended her career as the most decorated cross country runner in Conestoga history. She finished first in the 2019 state race and captured fifth place last year. She owns the fastest five-kilometer time in program history (19:40.44) and is one of only two Cougars to win a state championship.

Parriott said she was grateful for the opportunity to represent the school in a positive fashion during the past four years.

“As a freshman I never thought that I’d get a medal at all, so to have three is just unbelievable,” Parriott said. “It’s such a good feeling. I’m very happy and blessed to be able to do this.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.