Parriott to compete in races for Bearcats

CONESTOGA – Danie Parriott has penned a large number of star-studded stories in her Conestoga running career.

She would like to write many more positive paragraphs in Northwest Missouri State uniforms.

Parriott signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to compete in cross country and track and field at Northwest Missouri State. The Conestoga senior holds many of the top times on CHS charts in both sports and has appeared in multiple state races. She said she was excited to have a chance to continue running in college.

“When I visited this year it felt right away like I belonged there,” Parriott said. “It felt just like home. Everyone I talked with there made me feel wanted. It was really nice.”

Parriott became one of the best cross country runners in school history during her four years with the program. She burst onto the scene as a sophomore by winning the 2019 Class C state championship in 19:40.44. She joined Kari Shields as the only Conestoga athletes to claim state cross country championships.

Parriott took part in medal ceremonies at Kearney Country Club each of the next two years. She earned fifth-place state awards as a junior (20:06.10) and senior (20:21.50). She won the East Central Nebraska Conference title as a sophomore and finished second at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet in her junior and senior campaigns.

Parriott earned three straight championships at the Bennington Invite during her career, and she finished in the top five spots at six races this past season. Her state-winning time in 2019 is the fastest five-kilometer performance by a Conestoga girl.

Parriott has also excelled in track and field for the Cougars. She qualified for state in the 3,200 meters as a freshman and became a dominant force on local tracks as a junior. She ended the 2021 season with 30 medals.

Parriott won six championships in the 1,600 meters and seven titles in the 3,200 during the year, and she qualified for state in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. She finished third in the 3,200 in 12:11.35 and fifth in the 1,600 in 5:27.65. She set a school-best time with her performance in the 1,600.

Parriott said she has enjoyed running at Conestoga because of the support she has received from both teammates and community members. She also said it was a fun sport because there is always a chance to run faster than the previous day.

“My biggest goal is just to keep improving my times,” Parriott said. “I think that will happen because the competition is going to be better. That’s going to keep pushing me to do better too.”

Parriott will be majoring in sports media and communications at Northwest Missouri State. She is currently in Conestoga’s journalism program and helped the Cougars finish third in last spring’s Class C State Journalism Championships.

Parriott smiled as she signed her letter of intent and kept beaming when teammates came to congratulate her. Her words showed that she was eager to write more positive running stories at Northwest Missouri State.

“I’m officially a Bearcat,” Parriott said. “This is so awesome.”

