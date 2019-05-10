PLATTSMOUTH – Lexi Penke has been riding horses for all but six months of her life.
She will be able to enjoy the excitement of competitive equestrian events for two more years in northwest Kansas.
The Plattsmouth High School senior signed a letter of intent this past week to compete on the Colby Community College equestrian team. She has participated in scores of horse shows over the past decade and has earned multiple honors for her abilities. She said she was looking forward to spending time with horses and fellow riders at the collegiate level.
“What I enjoy the most about horses and all the horse activities that I am involved in is first and foremost working with the horses themselves,” Penke said. “Each horse has such an individual personality and they can be the kindest, most loving animal I have known. Secondly, I love the challenge of the events, and of course, the people that I show with. They are my show family and I could not imagine my life without them.”
Colby Community College head coach Shanda Mattix said she was excited to have Penke join the team. The squad is a member of the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) and competes in Zone 8, Region 5. The Trojans have been ranked at the top of the region in both Hunt Seat and Western disciplines for many years.
“The CCC equestrian team is known for their success in the arena and in the classroom,” Mattix said. “We are looking forward to Lexi being a part of our success.”
Penke was introduced to horses at a young age and has been involved with the sport ever since. She currently takes part in competitive events in both open class and 4-H settings and has won numerous awards at the Cass County Fair. She has also been involved in many American Quarter Horse show events.
Penke has participated in the Aksarben Horse Show and has won medals in the State 4-H Horse Show. She has also generated trips to national horse shows for judging. She competes in mostly Western and English divisions.
“I have been on a horse since I was six months old when my mom finally allowed me to be on one,” Penke said. “I have been showing since the time I was able to sit up on a horse by myself in lead line, and then as soon as I could control the horse, they turned me loose!”
Colby Community College is based in Colby, Kan., and is located near the borders of both Colorado and Nebraska. The school’s 2019 equestrian schedule has included trips to places such as Colorado College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. Two riders went to Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., in April for the IHSA Zone 8 Championships.
Penke is planning to major in animal science and equine science at Colby. She will also study equine management at the school.
Penke is a member of the Cass County 4-H Youth Council and has captured many honors for her 4-H projects and service. She has earned academic awards at Plattsmouth and has been involved in music, powerlifting and DECA. She has also used her business knowledge to qualify for state DECA events.