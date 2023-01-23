PHS athletes claim medals at home meet

PLATTSMOUTH – Many Plattsmouth wrestlers followed maps to medal-winning destinations on Saturday during the annual Plattsmouth Invite.

Dozens of boys from across the state traveled to Plattsmouth for action in the morning and afternoon. Athletes from 15 Nebraska schools competed in both the main and auxiliary gyms.

Plattsmouth collected seventh place in team standings with 78 points. Lincoln East and Waverly sprinted away from the pack in the race for the team title. Lincoln East finished the tournament with 243 points and Waverly scored 210 points.

Caleb Adkins (220 pounds) and Orion Parker (285 pounds) led Plattsmouth at the tournament. Both wrestlers reached the title matches of their weight classes.

Adkins (10-0) captured an individual title with his work during the day. He pinned Bellevue East’s Chase Timm in the first round before edging Grand Island Northwest’s Joseph Stein in the semifinals. Adkins made a move in overtime and stopped Stein 10-5. He then took down Lincoln East’s Axel Lyman 8-3 in the championship match.

Parker (24-6) pinned Fairbury’s Drake Richtarik in 1:35 in the opening round, and he pinned ranked opponent Victor Isele of Grand Island Northwest in 5:53 in the semifinals. Waverly’s Nate Leininger (33-6) collected a victory over Parker in the first-place match.

Mathew Zitek (22-10) won four matches during his fifth-place run at 160 pounds. William Milczski (113 pounds) and Logan Betts (195) each added fifth-place medals for the Blue Devils.

Team Results

Lincoln East 243, Waverly 210, Grand Island Northwest 165.50, Bellevue East 95.50, Falls City 90, Nebraska City 87.50, Plattsmouth 78, Norris 65, Fairbury 63, Elkhorn 58, Seward 48, Lincoln High 26, Ralston 26, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 25.50, Auburn 22

Plattsmouth Results

113 – William Milczski (5th)

Dec. by Dominick Sterling (NCY) 6-3, dec. by Gavin Gerths (FRB) 6-2, pinned Slade Waggoner (ELK) 1:51

126 – Cameron Neal (6th)

Pinned by Joshua Shaner (LNE) 1:18, pinned by Kaleb Zulkoski (FCY) 1:42, pinned by Spencer Weers (FRB) 0:53

132 – Evan Kindelin

Pinned by Gabe Turman (LNE) 0:53, dec. by Hunter Teeters (BVE) 11-9 (ultimate tiebreaker)

145 – Logan Wooten

Dec. by Jayden Carlson (LNE) 10-6, dec. by Jayden Moody (ELK) 11-5

160 – Mathew Zitek (5th)

Pinned Dane Sjulin (NCY) 3:12, dec. by Cooper Bice (NOR) 8-6, pinned Owen Hall (AUB) 0:51, dec. Riley Arner (FRB) 9-3, pinned Branson Greib (BVE) 2:51

170 – Dominic Nolde

Pinned by Konrad Kuzelka (FRB) 0:52, pinned by Nolan Moorman (GINW) 1:28

195 – Logan Betts (5th)

Pinned by Harrison Smith (WAV) 3:06, dec. Grant Schwerdtfeger (LNE) 12-10, pinned Zane Ebel (FCY) 2:31

220 – Caleb Adkins (1st)

Pinned Chase Timm (BVE) 1:16, dec. Joseph Stein (GINW) 10-5 (OT), dec. Axel Lyman (LNE) 8-3

285 – Orion Parker (2nd)

Pinned Drake Richtarik (FRB) 1:35, pinned Victor Isele (GINW) 5:53, pinned by Nate Leininger (WAV) 1:05