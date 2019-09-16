COUNCIL BLUFFS – Plattsmouth runners capped a busy Homecoming Week with positive performances at the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invite.
The Blue Devils traveled to Iowa Western Community College on Saturday morning for the meet. The Plattsmouth girls placed fourth with 122 points and the PHS boys finished third with 90 points.
PHS head coach Todd Nott said he was pleased with the results. He said the Blue Devils were able to focus on their races after taking part in many Homecoming events over the previous few days.
“Really good job by all considering everything this team does in other activities to contribute to this school during a busy week,” Nott said. “Really proud of you!”
The meet featured several of the top cross country teams in Iowa. The Harlan girls entered the day ranked fourth in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. The Glenwood girls were 15th in the same class. Tri Center was rated eighth and Council Bluffs St. Albert was ranked 12th in the Class 1A boys poll.
Madison Nelson led the Plattsmouth girls with a ninth-place finish of 22:05.90. She earned a medal for the second time in three days. She also medaled at the Wahoo Invite on Thursday.
Harlan won the girls team title with 33 points and Glenwood was second with 52 points. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (112) edged Plattsmouth for third place.
Stockton Graham (3rd, 17:24.90) and C.J. Wiseman (10th, 18:03.30) both medaled for the Plattsmouth boys. They also secured their second medals of the week.
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson secured the boys team championship with 52 points. Council Bluffs Lewis Central placed second with 77 points.
Plattsmouth will resume the campaign Sept. 20 in the Ken Adkisson Vikes Invite. The meet is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.
Girls Team Results
Harlan 33, Glenwood 52, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 112, Plattsmouth 122, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut 126, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 151, Tri Center 154, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 183, Treynor 246, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Missouri Valley, Underwood no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Peyton Pogge (TRI) 19:50.65, 2) Lucy Borkowski (HAR) 20:47.31, 3) Rachel Mullennax (GLN) 21:08.77, 4) Kaia Bieker (HAR) 21:34.65, 5) Haley Bach (CBLC) 21:39.90, 6) Brecken VanBaale (HAR) 21:41.80, 7) Emma Hughes (GLN) 21:47.77, 8) Erin Schultz (GLN) 21:48.37, 9) Madison Nelson (PLT) 22:05.90, 10) Abi Albertson (HAR) 22:16.00, 11) Abby Alberti (HAR) 22:16.62, 12) Liv Freund (HAR) 22:20.81, 13) Hannah Belt (CBTJ) 22:32.90, 14) Moriah Heilesen (CBAL) 22:42.84, 15) Riley Nebel (GLN) 22:44.72
Plattsmouth Results
Madison Nelson 22:05.90 (9th), Natalie Briggs 23:18.65 (26th), Sophia Wehrbein 23:31.11 (28th), Jozlyn Barnes 24:09.80 (33rd), Sydney Nelson 24:16.59 (34th), Ava LaSure 25:21.02 (44th), McKenzie Mott 27:13.37 (57th)
Boys Team Results
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 52, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 77, Plattsmouth 90, Tri-Center 108, Glenwood 144, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 161, Treynor 162, Council Bluffs St. Albert 176, Harlan 180, Missouri Valley 234, Underwood 326
Top 15 Results
1) Wimach Gilo (CBTJ) 16:58.43, 2) Aidan Booton (CBTJ) 17:10.84, 3) Stockton Graham (PLT) 17:24.90, 4) Steven Hornberg (CBAL) 17:26.86, 5) Connor Lancial (CBAL) 17:33.46, 6) Juan Martinez (CBTJ) 17:40.78, 7) Sam McIntyre (GLN) 17:56.11, 8) Brett McGee (TRI) 17:57.65, 9) Nathan Sell (CBLC) 18:00.24, 10) C.J. Wiseman (PLT) 18:03.30, 11) Caden Tellander (CBAL) 18:03.90, 12) Nathan Rohrberg (GLN) 18:13.15, 13) Cael Woltmann (CBLC) 18:23.62, 14) Derrick Thompson (TRY) 18:27.40, 15) Jon Franke (TRI) 18:34.78
Plattsmouth Results
Stockton Graham 17:24.90 (3rd), C.J. Wiseman 18:03.30 (10th), Caleb Davis 18:58.34 (24th), Sam Campin 18:59.27 (25th), Hunter Smith 19:16.00 (28th), Jacob Zitek 20:08.59 (48th), Carter Moss 20:09.50 (49th)