PHS athletes register district golf rounds

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth golfers posted their final tee shots of the fall season this week during action at the District B-1 Tournament.

The Blue Devils traveled to Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City on Monday for 18 holes of action. Plattsmouth finished seventh in team standings with a 491. Nebraska City (376), Omaha Gross (380) and Beatrice (393) qualified for state with their team totals.

Taylor Hardesty guided Plattsmouth with a 114. She carded scores of 57 on both the front and back nine holes of the course. Abby Steadman pocketed a 120, Eryn Henne fired a 128 and Jayden Hamilton posted a 129. Julianna Hamilton added a 134 for the Blue Devils.

Omaha Gross senior Alexis Nothelfer ran away from the field with a district-winning round of 81. She defeated Beatrice freshman Kiera Paquette by nine strokes for medalist honors. Nebraska City’s Ella Welsh, Sydney Blum, Brynn Bohlen and Grace Easley finished in the top seven spots.

Team Results

Nebraska City 376, Omaha Gross 380, Beatrice 393, Norris 439, Waverly 468, Platteview 477, Plattsmouth 491, Crete no team score

Top Ten Results (State Qualifiers)