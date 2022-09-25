PHS battles Beatrice in competitive game

BEATRICE – Plattsmouth began Friday night’s game at Beatrice with a goal of leaving the stadium with a road victory.

The team nearly accomplished the feat with a comeback effort in the second half.

Beatrice held off a late rally attempt by Plattsmouth to win 28-23. The Orangemen led 14-0 early in the game and held a 28-16 edge in the fourth quarter. Plattsmouth moved within 28-23 in the final two minutes before Beatrice sealed the victory.

Beatrice (2-3) seized momentum on the first play from scrimmage. Tucker Timmerman caught a short pass and raced 74 yards for a touchdown. Deegan Nelson then took a fourth-down handoff on the next series and scrambled 58 yards to create a 14-0 gap.

Plattsmouth (2-3) weathered the storm and got back in the game on the first play of the second quarter. Dominic Vercellino took a handoff and followed his blockers for a 26-yard touchdown run. PHS then blocked a Beatrice field-goal attempt to keep the halftime score 14-7.

PHS fans watched the Blue Devils move on top in the third quarter. Plattsmouth capped a 69-yard drive with a short touchdown run by Vercellino. The Blue Devils then used a 24-yard field goal by Parker Aughenbaugh to take a 16-13 lead.

Nelson put Beatrice in front 20-16 on a 17-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. The Orangemen then used their defense to increase the gap. Dawson Loomis scooped up a PHS fumble and raced 16 yards the other way for a touchdown. Shelton Crawford’s two-point conversion run created a 28-16 margin.

The Blue Devils kept battling with under two minutes to go. Gabe Villamonte connected with Drew Iverson on a 25-yard pass with 1:44 remaining to make it 28-23. Beatrice recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Vercellino paced Plattsmouth’s offense with 142 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Caleb Adkins generated 29 yards on three rushing attempts and Villamonte added 25 yards on six carries. T.J. Fitzpatrick gained seven yards and Logan Wooten posted three yards on the ground.

Villamonte completed two passes to Gage Olsen for 29 yards and two passes to Wooten for 28 yards. Iverson snagged two receptions for 21 yards and Adkins hauled in one catch for three yards.

Plattsmouth relied on big defensive nights from several players to remain in contention. Adkins collected eight solo tackles and Wooten finished the game with seven solo tackles. Olsen made six solo plays, Mathew Zitek tallied five solo tackles and Aughenbaugh made four solo stops. Eli Michel chipped in three solo tackles and Dallas Katzenstein had two solo tackles.

Plattsmouth will welcome Omaha Gross (5-0) to town on Friday for Homecoming Week. The teams will play at Blue Devil Stadium at 7 p.m.

Plattsmouth 0 7 9 7 – 23

Beatrice 14 0 0 14 – 28

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

BHS – Timmerman 74 pass from Crawford (Lang kick)

BHS – Nelson 58 run (Lang kick)

2nd Quarter

PHS – Vercellino 26 run (Aughenbaugh kick)

3rd Quarter

PHS – Vercellino 1 run (kick no good)

PHS – Aughenbaugh 24 field goal

4th Quarter

BHS – Nelson 17 run (kick no good)

BHS – Loomis 16 fumble return (Crawford run)

PHS – Iverson 25 pass from Vercellino (Aughenbaugh kick)