PLATTSMOUTH – Four Plattsmouth boys have gained postseason awards for their performances in area soccer matches this spring.
Eastern Midlands Conference coaches honored seniors Jayden Wooten and Jorden Heim, sophomore Kaleb Wooten and freshman Jude Wehrbein for their soccer skills. Jayden Wooten represented Plattsmouth on the All-EMC Team. Heim, Wehrbein and Kaleb Wooten were honorable mention selections.
Plattsmouth finished the 2019 campaign 2-12 overall and 0-5 in league standings. The Blue Devils did not play Elkhorn and Norris this year due to weather cancellations.
2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Boys Soccer Selections
Robert Greenwood – Bennington – Junior
Kobe Fisher – Bennington – Sophomore
Oliver Benson – Bennington – Freshman
Luke Bailey – Blair – Senior
Brody Karls – Blair – Junior
Isaac Smith – Blair – Junior
Jacob Smith – Blair – Junior
Kaedon Anderson – Blair – Freshman
Brandon Grooters – Elkhorn – Senior
Evan Stiles – Elkhorn – Senior
Connor Wickless – Elkhorn – Junior
Ben Bickel – Gretna – Senior
John Cover – Gretna – Senior
Nathan Fibich – Gretna – Senior
Zac Voss – Gretna – Senior
Jake Cover – Gretna – Junior
Brendan Franke – Gretna – Junior
Josh Hadden – Gretna – Junior
Langston Hoover – Nebraska City – Senior
Logan Hoover – Nebraska City – Senior
Harrison Boe – Norris – Senior
Keegan Johnson – Norris – Senior
Grayson Meyer – Norris – Sophomore
Jayden Wooten – Plattsmouth – Senior
David Delahoyde – Waverly – Senior
Harrison Martindale – Waverly – Senior
Reece Dalton – Waverly – Sophomore
2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Boys Soccer Honorable Mention Selections
Jack Beam – Bennington – Junior
Brendt Pierce – Bennington – Junior
Trevor Spicka – Bennington – Junior
Carter Stancil – Bennington – Junior
Fischer Andersen – Bennington – Sophomore
Nick Law – Bennington – Sophomore
Keaton Miller – Bennington – Sophomore
Gage Johnson – Bennington – Freshman
Ryan Brunkhorst – Blair – Senior
Jack Sather – Blair – Senior
Trey Lewis – Blair – Junior
Gabe Zurek – Blair – Sophomore
Elias Cortes – Blair – Freshman
Kip Tupa – Blair – Freshman
Mack Boekhout – Elkhorn – Junior
Evan Johnson – Elkhorn – Junior
Parker Gamerl – Elkhorn – Sophomore
Caden Linsea – Gretna – Sophomore
Patrick Long – Gretna – Sophomore
Collin Malizzi – Gretna – Sophomore
Cedar Moyer – Gretna – Sophomore
Oscar Flores – Nebraska City – Senior
Jared Robles – Nebraska City – Senior
Jorge Loarca – Nebraska City – Junior
Alex Ortiz – Nebraska City – Junior
Noah Sammons – Nebraska City – Junior
Uriel Cabrales – Nebraska City – Sophomore
Jesse Rodriguez – Nebraska City – Sophomore
Joseph Kearney – Nebraska City – Freshman
Cade Fankhauser – Norris – Senior
Victor Lopez-Quintana – Norris – Junior
Houston Boe – Norris – Sophomore
Tate Crawford – Norris – Freshman
Austin Howard – Norris – Freshman
Cade Nerud – Norris – Freshman
Jorden Heim – Plattsmouth – Senior
Kaleb Wooten – Plattsmouth – Sophomore
Jude Wehrbein – Plattsmouth – Freshman
Ryan Etheridge – Waverly – Senior
Jason Rathbone – Waverly – Senior
Hayden Retzlaff – Waverly – Senior
Samuel Schneider – Waverly – Senior
Avery Watton – Waverly – Senior
Josh Harper – Waverly – Junior
Donavan Kirby – Waverly – Junior
Jacob Kleinbeck – Waverly – Sophomore
Landon Tjaden – Waverly – Freshman