2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Boys Soccer Selections from Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Four Plattsmouth boys have gained postseason awards for their performances in area soccer matches this spring.

Eastern Midlands Conference coaches honored seniors Jayden Wooten and Jorden Heim, sophomore Kaleb Wooten and freshman Jude Wehrbein for their soccer skills. Jayden Wooten represented Plattsmouth on the All-EMC Team. Heim, Wehrbein and Kaleb Wooten were honorable mention selections.

Plattsmouth finished the 2019 campaign 2-12 overall and 0-5 in league standings. The Blue Devils did not play Elkhorn and Norris this year due to weather cancellations.

2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Boys Soccer Selections

Robert Greenwood – Bennington – Junior

Kobe Fisher – Bennington – Sophomore

Oliver Benson – Bennington – Freshman

Luke Bailey – Blair – Senior

Brody Karls – Blair – Junior

Isaac Smith – Blair – Junior

Jacob Smith – Blair – Junior

Kaedon Anderson – Blair – Freshman

Brandon Grooters – Elkhorn – Senior

Evan Stiles – Elkhorn – Senior

Connor Wickless – Elkhorn – Junior

Ben Bickel – Gretna – Senior

John Cover – Gretna – Senior

Nathan Fibich – Gretna – Senior

Zac Voss – Gretna – Senior

Jake Cover – Gretna – Junior

Brendan Franke – Gretna – Junior

Josh Hadden – Gretna – Junior

Langston Hoover – Nebraska City – Senior

Logan Hoover – Nebraska City – Senior

Harrison Boe – Norris – Senior

Keegan Johnson – Norris – Senior

Grayson Meyer – Norris – Sophomore

Jayden Wooten – Plattsmouth – Senior

David Delahoyde – Waverly – Senior

Harrison Martindale – Waverly – Senior

Reece Dalton – Waverly – Sophomore

2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Boys Soccer Honorable Mention Selections

Jack Beam – Bennington – Junior

Brendt Pierce – Bennington – Junior

Trevor Spicka – Bennington – Junior

Carter Stancil – Bennington – Junior

Fischer Andersen – Bennington – Sophomore

Nick Law – Bennington – Sophomore

Keaton Miller – Bennington – Sophomore

Gage Johnson – Bennington – Freshman

Ryan Brunkhorst – Blair – Senior

Jack Sather – Blair – Senior

Trey Lewis – Blair – Junior

Gabe Zurek – Blair – Sophomore

Elias Cortes – Blair – Freshman

Kip Tupa – Blair – Freshman

Mack Boekhout – Elkhorn – Junior

Evan Johnson – Elkhorn – Junior

Parker Gamerl – Elkhorn – Sophomore

Caden Linsea – Gretna – Sophomore

Patrick Long – Gretna – Sophomore

Collin Malizzi – Gretna – Sophomore

Cedar Moyer – Gretna – Sophomore

Oscar Flores – Nebraska City – Senior

Jared Robles – Nebraska City – Senior

Jorge Loarca – Nebraska City – Junior

Alex Ortiz – Nebraska City – Junior

Noah Sammons – Nebraska City – Junior

Uriel Cabrales – Nebraska City – Sophomore

Jesse Rodriguez – Nebraska City – Sophomore

Joseph Kearney – Nebraska City – Freshman

Cade Fankhauser – Norris – Senior

Victor Lopez-Quintana – Norris – Junior

Houston Boe – Norris – Sophomore

Tate Crawford – Norris – Freshman

Austin Howard – Norris – Freshman

Cade Nerud – Norris – Freshman

Jorden Heim – Plattsmouth – Senior

Kaleb Wooten – Plattsmouth – Sophomore

Jude Wehrbein – Plattsmouth – Freshman

Ryan Etheridge – Waverly – Senior

Jason Rathbone – Waverly – Senior

Hayden Retzlaff – Waverly – Senior

Samuel Schneider – Waverly – Senior

Avery Watton – Waverly – Senior

Josh Harper – Waverly – Junior

Donavan Kirby – Waverly – Junior

Jacob Kleinbeck – Waverly – Sophomore

Landon Tjaden – Waverly – Freshman

