PHS boys collect TBC hoops awards
2020-21 All-TBC Boys Basketball Selections from Cass County

BEATRICE – Trailblazer Conference basketball coaches have honored three Plattsmouth students for their successful seasons in local gyms.

Coaches released their selections for All-TBC squads this week. They chose players for first team, second team and honorable mention awards.

Plattsmouth senior Hayden Stromsodt earned a spot on the league’s second team. He led the Blue Devils in points (264), field goals (109), free throws (45), rebounds (188) and blocks (61). He hauled in 40 offensive and 148 defensive boards and added 30 assists and nine steals.

Stromsodt tallied seven double-double performances during the year. He ended his varsity career with 732 points, 457 rebounds and 161 blocks.

Plattsmouth senior Jack Alexander and junior Owen Prince were selected for the honorable mention squad.

Alexander ended his campaign with 159 points, 71 rebounds, 45 assists, 16 steals and four blocks. He grabbed 23 offensive and 48 defensive rebounds and made 41.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Prince helped Plattsmouth with 116 points, 101 rebounds, 42 assists, 26 steals and 11 blocks. He finished the season with 30 offensive and 71 defensive rebounds and was one of the team’s most accurate shooters. He sank 47.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.

2021 All-Trailblazer Conference Boys Basketball Selections

First Team

Elliot Jurgens – Beatrice – Junior

Connor Millikan – Platteview – Sophomore

Tyler Riley – Platteview – Senior

Owen Hancock – Wahoo – Sophomore

Trevor Kasischke – Wahoo – Senior

Second Team

Devin Smith – Beatrice – Senior

Braden Thompson – Nebraska City – Junior

Hayden Stromsodt – Plattsmouth – Senior

Joey McEvoy – Ralston – Senior

Marcus Glock – Wahoo – Freshman

Honorable Mention

Bennett Crandall – Beatrice – Senior

Kaden Glynn – Beatrice – Senior

Tucker Timmerman – Beatrice – Sophomore

Chase Brown – Nebraska City – Junior

Clay Stovall – Nebraska City – Senior

Alex Draper – Platteview – Sophomore

Michael Wiebelhaus – Platteview – Junior

Jack Alexander – Plattsmouth – Senior

Owen Prince – Plattsmouth – Junior

Roy Buettenback – Ralston – Senior

Alex Strittmatter – Ralston – Senior

Garrett Grandgenett – Wahoo – Sophomore

Myles Simon – Wahoo – Junior

