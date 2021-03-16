PHS boys collect TBC hoops awards

BEATRICE – Trailblazer Conference basketball coaches have honored three Plattsmouth students for their successful seasons in local gyms.

Coaches released their selections for All-TBC squads this week. They chose players for first team, second team and honorable mention awards.

Plattsmouth senior Hayden Stromsodt earned a spot on the league’s second team. He led the Blue Devils in points (264), field goals (109), free throws (45), rebounds (188) and blocks (61). He hauled in 40 offensive and 148 defensive boards and added 30 assists and nine steals.

Stromsodt tallied seven double-double performances during the year. He ended his varsity career with 732 points, 457 rebounds and 161 blocks.

Plattsmouth senior Jack Alexander and junior Owen Prince were selected for the honorable mention squad.

Alexander ended his campaign with 159 points, 71 rebounds, 45 assists, 16 steals and four blocks. He grabbed 23 offensive and 48 defensive rebounds and made 41.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.