PHS boys collect TBC hoops awards

BEATRICE – Trailblazer Conference basketball coaches have honored three Plattsmouth students for their successful seasons in local gyms.
Coaches released their selections for All-TBC squads this week. They chose players for first team, second team and honorable mention awards.
Plattsmouth senior Hayden Stromsodt earned a spot on the league’s second team. He led the Blue Devils in points (264), field goals (109), free throws (45), rebounds (188) and blocks (61). He hauled in 40 offensive and 148 defensive boards and added 30 assists and nine steals.
Stromsodt tallied seven double-double performances during the year. He ended his varsity career with 732 points, 457 rebounds and 161 blocks.
Plattsmouth senior Jack Alexander and junior Owen Prince were selected for the honorable mention squad.
Alexander ended his campaign with 159 points, 71 rebounds, 45 assists, 16 steals and four blocks. He grabbed 23 offensive and 48 defensive rebounds and made 41.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.
Prince helped Plattsmouth with 116 points, 101 rebounds, 42 assists, 26 steals and 11 blocks. He finished the season with 30 offensive and 71 defensive rebounds and was one of the team’s most accurate shooters. He sank 47.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.
2021 All-Trailblazer Conference Boys Basketball Selections
First Team
Elliot Jurgens – Beatrice – Junior
Connor Millikan – Platteview – Sophomore
Tyler Riley – Platteview – Senior
Owen Hancock – Wahoo – Sophomore
Trevor Kasischke – Wahoo – Senior
Second Team
Devin Smith – Beatrice – Senior
Braden Thompson – Nebraska City – Junior
Hayden Stromsodt – Plattsmouth – Senior
Joey McEvoy – Ralston – Senior
Marcus Glock – Wahoo – Freshman
Honorable Mention
Bennett Crandall – Beatrice – Senior
Kaden Glynn – Beatrice – Senior
Tucker Timmerman – Beatrice – Sophomore
Chase Brown – Nebraska City – Junior
Clay Stovall – Nebraska City – Senior
Alex Draper – Platteview – Sophomore
Michael Wiebelhaus – Platteview – Junior
Jack Alexander – Plattsmouth – Senior
Owen Prince – Plattsmouth – Junior
Roy Buettenback – Ralston – Senior
Alex Strittmatter – Ralston – Senior
Garrett Grandgenett – Wahoo – Sophomore
Myles Simon – Wahoo – Junior