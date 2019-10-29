KEARNEY – Six Plattsmouth boys collected the final times of their cross country season Friday afternoon during appearances in a state race.
The Blue Devils traveled to Kearney Country Club for the Class B State Meet. Plattsmouth placed eighth with 117 points. Stockton Graham, Kaleb Wooten, Sam Campin, C.J. Wiseman, Caleb Davis and Hunter Smith competed for the team.
Plattsmouth had a close battle with Grand Island Northwest and Gering during the day. Grand Island Northwest placed sixth with 115 points and Gering was seventh with 116 points.
Stockton Graham led the Blue Devils with an eighth-place time of 16:50.64. He earned his first state medal and posted the top mark of his career on the KCC course.
Wooten (17:41.84, 37th) and Campin (17:44.60, 40th) both placed in the top 40 for the team. Wiseman (17:52.53, 47th) produced a gutsy performance after he was spiked early in the race and had one of his shoes ripped away. He completed the course barefoot on his right foot and wearing the remaining shoe on the left foot.
Davis (18:34.18, 73rd) and Smith (18:58.00, 82nd) put the finishing touches on their careers in the race. Graham, Wiseman, Davis and Smith were the team’s four seniors.
Norris senior Zachary VanBrocklin collected his first state championship in 15:58.26. He finished 15th in his junior year. VanBrocklin posted the fastest Class B state time since Scottsbluff’s Matthew Barraza won in 15:57.10 in 2013.
Omaha Skutt won the program’s third straight state title with 27 points. Lexington (59 points) and Seward (82) were second and third.
Class B Boys Team Results
Omaha Skutt 27, Lexington 59, Seward 82, Hastings 87, Norris 97, Grand Island Northwest 115, Gering 116, Plattsmouth 117, Blair 123, Bennington 127, Ralston 153, Waverly 208
Top 15 Results
1) Zachary VanBrocklin (Norris) 15:58.26, 2) Ryan Zavadil (Omaha Skutt) 16:13.55, 3) Samuel Lueders (Blair) 16:31.47, 4) Yanni Vasquez-Garcia (Lexington) 16:37.89, 5) Blake Manternach (Omaha Skutt) 16:40.25, 6) Jaydon Welsh (Hastings) 16:40.26, 7) Isaac Richards (Omaha Skutt) 16:47.50, 8) Stockton Graham (Plattsmouth) 16:50.64, 9) Nathan Nottingham (Seward) 16:52.61, 10) Dean Erdkamp (York) 16:53.20, 11) Cyrus Rhea (Lexington) 16:53.89, 12) Noble Valerio-Boster (Ralston) 16:56.72, 13) Keaton Miller (Bennington) 16:57.40, 14) Alexander Kennedy (Omaha Skutt) 16:58.03, 15) John Campbell (Grand Island Northwest) 16:59.97
Plattsmouth Results
Stockton Graham 16:50.64 (8th), Kaleb Wooten 17:41.84 (37th), Sam Campin 17:44.60 (40th), C.J. Wiseman 17:52.53 (47th), Caleb Davis 18:34.18 (73rd), Hunter Smith 18:58.00 (82nd)